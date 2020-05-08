Businesses prepare to open

Local business owners and Visit Lake Geneva members are preparing plans for when the governor’s “Safer-at-Home” restrictions are lifted or changed.
Lake Geneva area entrepreneurs discussed ideas for making their establishments safe for customers and employees once they reopen in the era of social distancing, during a May 5 VISIT Lake Geneva virtual meeting.
Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said when stores reopen managers may need to retrain employees, and business owners will need to decide if staff members are required to wear masks and gloves.
“Those are just some of the questions we have to ask ourselves as we come out of this,” Klett said.
Klett also emphasized the importance of communicating with consumers new hours and store policies.
Area tourism attractions are already outlining plans to continue operations with limited capacities.
Bill Gage, co-owner of Gage Marine and Lake Geneva Cruise Line, said tour boats are set to include separate “seating pods.” This will allow passengers to sit with their own family while maintaining a social distance from other groups.
“I think, with safety in mind, it’s about social distancing,” Gage said. “It encourages families to sit together.”
Gage is optimistic that a demand exists for tour boats when business and travel restrictions are eased.
“Sitting aboard a boat, enjoying a little fresh air, is a positive thing,” he said.
Steve Thomas of the East Troy Railroad Museum said customers will be required to sit in every other seat. He said passengers also will be asked to stand at six feet apart while waiting to board the train.
Museum volunteers will be required to wear protective masks.
“My wife is sewing masks for the railroad museum,” Thomas said.
Ann Esarco, co-owner of Avant Cycle Cafe, proposed that communities conduct “small art festivals” to encourage people to visit its businesses. She said business owners could posts art designs on their windows to help attract customers.
“Just little things like that help bring people in to look,” she said.
Esarco said Avant Cycle Cafe staff is encourage bicycling groups to ride at least six feet apart.
She said bicycling has become a popular activity during the “safer-at-home” order.
“One of the side effects we see of this is families walking and biking with each other,” Esarco said.
