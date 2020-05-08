Businesses prepare to open

Gage is optimistic that a demand exists for tour boats when business and travel restrictions are eased.

“Sitting aboard a boat, enjoying a little fresh air, is a positive thing,” he said.

Steve Thomas of the East Troy Railroad Museum said customers will be required to sit in every other seat. He said passengers also will be asked to stand at six feet apart while waiting to board the train.

Museum volunteers will be required to wear protective masks.

“My wife is sewing masks for the railroad museum,” Thomas said.

Ann Esarco, co-owner of Avant Cycle Cafe, proposed that communities conduct “small art festivals” to encourage people to visit its businesses. She said business owners could posts art designs on their windows to help attract customers.

“Just little things like that help bring people in to look,” she said.

Esarco said Avant Cycle Cafe staff is encourage bicycling groups to ride at least six feet apart.

She said bicycling has become a popular activity during the “safer-at-home” order.