Businesses upset with town of Lyons fee increases

Town Chairman William Mangold and Town Supervisor Paul Thomsen both declined to comment on the fee increases.

“I have no comment for you,” Thomsen said. “Have a good day.”

Town Supervisor William Henningfield could not be reached for comment.

Schaefer, who represents the area as a supervisor on the Walworth County Board, said town officials would not give him reasons why fees for businesses were going up.

“They just said, ‘It is what it is,’” Schaefer said. “I thought it was unfair.”

Clausen said he was not aware the town was going to impose such increases.

“If I did, I would have gone to the meetings,” he said.

The town board approved the changes in January.

Schaefer some of the fees had not been increased for many years. But, he said, the town should have implemented smaller fee increases over time rather than large increases at once.

Schaefer said he has increased prices on some items at his restaurant, and he might have to increase more.