Businesses upset with town of Lyons fee increases

TOWN OF LYONS — Business owners are not pleased with license and permit fee increases approved by town leaders.
Members of the Lyons Town Board approved license and permit fee increases this year, some of which were doubled, tripled or even quadrupled.
Joseph Schaefer, owner of the Ye Olde Hotel Historic Bar and Restaurant, 6070 N. Railroad St., said some of the fee increases were set too high and will hurt businesses that already have been affected by the coronavirus.
“Ultimately, I think it was not the right time to do it during a pandemic,” Schaefer said.
Jack Clausen, co-owner of Jackson’s Hole Bar & Grill, 1798 Genesee St., said he, too, was displeased with the increases.
“I’m not happy with it, but what are you going to do?,” Clausen said.
Some of the changes approved by town include raising a two-year bartender license fee from $20 to $60; a “Class B” liquor license from $360 a year to $500 a year; and a “Class A” liquor license from $260 a year to $500 a year.
The fees for a temporary liquor licenses for events have increased from $10 per event to $40 per event.
A permit to pave a driveway doubled from $25 to $50.
Town Chairman William Mangold and Town Supervisor Paul Thomsen both declined to comment on the fee increases.
“I have no comment for you,” Thomsen said. “Have a good day.”
Town Supervisor William Henningfield could not be reached for comment.
Schaefer, who represents the area as a supervisor on the Walworth County Board, said town officials would not give him reasons why fees for businesses were going up.
“They just said, ‘It is what it is,’” Schaefer said. “I thought it was unfair.”
Clausen said he was not aware the town was going to impose such increases.
“If I did, I would have gone to the meetings,” he said.
The town board approved the changes in January.
Schaefer some of the fees had not been increased for many years. But, he said, the town should have implemented smaller fee increases over time rather than large increases at once.
Schaefer said he has increased prices on some items at his restaurant, and he might have to increase more.
“My patrons are not going to appreciate that,” he said. “I don’t want to pass that on to my customers. In the long term, I may have to.”
Clausen said he also may have to raise his prices.
“I’m still doing pretty good business,” he said. “We’re pretty busy right now.”
