Businesses welcome shoppers back to downtown Lake Geneva during pandemic

"I'm going to lose everything if I don't open," she said.

Customers turned out quickly, too, returning to the numerous shops and attractions that typically draw big crowds to Lake Geneva's downtown, especially during the summer tourism season.

Debbie Wester of McHenry, Illinois, got in some shopping at several outlets with friends Sandra Mesa and Patricia Haisman.

"We understand there's a couple of more stores that may open in the next couple of days," Wester said, "which will definitely bring us back up."

Many store owners and employees were wearing face masks in compliance with health agency recommendations to safeguard against spreading coronavirus. The virus has infected more than 250 people in Walworth County, killing 11 of them.

The pandemic has infected many more people in Illinois, where large numbers of Lake Geneva tourists and shoppers come from.

Some businesses have created floor markers to encourage people to stand six feet away from one another. Some also are providing face masks and hand sanitizer for customers, although most said they would not require such precautions of those visiting their shops.

Not everyone is embracing those safeguards.