Businesses welcome shoppers back to downtown Lake Geneva during pandemic

Businesses in Lake Geneva's downtown tourism and shopping district are wasting no time in reopening for customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Clothing stores, souvenir shops, taverns and more are welcoming customers back, now that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned the state's "Safer At Home" public health safeguards.
"It feels really good," said Tonya Summerville, an employee at the Seasons on the Lake shop at 757 Main St.
Most such businesses had been closed since mid-March when Gov. Tony Evers signed the "Safer At Home" measure restricting business operations to prevent the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
But the governor relaxed those restrictions May 11, and the Supreme Court took sweeping action two days later, overturning the public health protections and allowing businesses to resume normal operations.
In downtown Lake Geneva, store owners were quick to throw their doors back open to visitors and shoppers.
"We got to get some life going," said Linda Longwell, owner of the Leather Accents clothing store at 717 Main St.
Longwell said the two-month "Safer At Home" shutdown has been painful and costly for her. She applied for government assistance, she said, but her application was turned down, putting her future at risk.
"I'm going to lose everything if I don't open," she said.
Customers turned out quickly, too, returning to the numerous shops and attractions that typically draw big crowds to Lake Geneva's downtown, especially during the summer tourism season.
Debbie Wester of McHenry, Illinois, got in some shopping at several outlets with friends Sandra Mesa and Patricia Haisman.
"We understand there's a couple of more stores that may open in the next couple of days," Wester said, "which will definitely bring us back up."
Many store owners and employees were wearing face masks in compliance with health agency recommendations to safeguard against spreading coronavirus. The virus has infected more than 250 people in Walworth County, killing 11 of them.
The pandemic has infected many more people in Illinois, where large numbers of Lake Geneva tourists and shoppers come from.
Some businesses have created floor markers to encourage people to stand six feet away from one another. Some also are providing face masks and hand sanitizer for customers, although most said they would not require such precautions of those visiting their shops.
Not everyone is embracing those safeguards.
Some shoppers were critical, for example, of the state's short-lived limit of five customers inside a business at a time — which was part of the governor's relaxed strategy later invalidated by the Supreme Court.
"I think it's ridiculous," shopper Chuck Settles of Rochelle, Illinois, said of the crowd control effort. "I think you should leave it up to the individual shop owner, and the customers should be able to figure it out on their own."
Many shoppers are moving around without wearing masks and without observing the six-foot social distancing standard.
Lynn Diedrich, co-owner of Tres Belle Boutique, 233 Broad St., said shoppers returned to her store quickly, and she was happy to see the faces of some regular customers.
"We're happy to be open," Diedrich said. "We're trying to be optimistic and see what happens."
Sam Pappas, co-owner of Christine's Gift Shop, 858 W. Main St., said he feels "fantastic" about being reopened. Pappas said his business has recorded heavy foot traffic since reopening its doors May 12.
"It seems people are coming in," he said. "We're happy with the turnout."
Bob Lee, owner of Bob's Beach Shack, 140 Broad St., dismissed the idea of setting a limit on crowd sizes, saying that a larger business can safely accommodate more customers than a smaller business.
"One-size-fits-all is not a good guidance," Lee said.
Some store owners were hoping to see the shopping district continue to fill up with shoppers and visitors.
Tyler Blohm, a sales associate for Overland Sheepskin Company, 752 W. Main St., said he believes more people will return downtown as restrictions are rolled back.
"I think people are looking forward to hitting the town," Blohm said.
Others harbor concerns that life will not return to normal in Lake Geneva for a while yet.
Longwell said she believes some visitors will be afraid to visit businesses, because of the continuing risk of contracting the coronavirus through public interaction.
"I think some customers will return," she said. "But I think some will be afraid for a long, long time."
Tony Diedrich, co-owner of Tres Belle Boutique, said he worries that because of the economic woes attributed to the public health crisis, some would-be shoppers and visitors do not have enough money to go shopping.
"A lot of people have been out of work," he said. " I don't know, financially, how people are going to be able to shop."
