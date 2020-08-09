Bystander helps wardens save injured deer in lake

The two wardens released the doe along on the Lake Shore Path, where it walked for a moment before collapsing, presumably from exhaustion.

Wilson said the deer had been stuck in the water since one day earlier, and likely had not eaten anything. It also had broken one of its back legs.

To keep the walking path clear and return the animal to a more wooded area, the DNR wardens captured the animal again and carried it up a flight of stairs to the Conference Point Center campground.

Once released, the deer had little difficulty running off into the brush.

“It was a feel good moment to know me and Swaney are doing our jobs,” Wilson said. “We’re there to protect the resources to make sure there is a resource there for everyone to enjoy.”

Wilson said believes the doe may have drifted out into the lake after stopping for a drink, but slipping on the steep slope. Once in the water, the doe was unable to find a way back to land.

Despite the deer’s injured back leg, Wilson said the deer may still be able to live a long life. He added that he has seen deer with only three legs that are still mobil.