Bystander helps wardens save injured deer in lake

WILLIAMS BAY – A longtime lifeguard visiting the area sprang into action and assisted in saving the life of an injured deer as the animal got stuck in the waters of Geneva Lake.
Michael Spiezia, a Newport Beach, California, resident with nine years of lifeguard experience, was walking through Williams Bay with his mother and girlfriend July 26 when they noticed a crowd of people gathered at the lakefront near Conference Point.
It turned out a deer was stuck in the lake near Conference Point and was unable to get to shore because of the property’s steep slope.
At about the same time, Geneva Lake Law Enforcement officer Mark Douglas was flagged down by a boater and learned that a deer was trapped along the shoreline and seemed to be injured.
Because of the steep slope, the animal could not get back to dry land and was on in jeopardy of perishing under water.
“It’s just a sheer cliff,” Douglas said. “But if we got it out and around to the corner, it could walk up to the land.”
Douglas called the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for help, DNR conservation wardens Bradley Wilson and Jason Swaney soon arrived on the scene with a catch pole to guide the deer back to land.
But the deer became frightened as the wardens approached and began to swim farther out into the lake, which was crowded with weekend boaters.
It was then that Spiezia’s lifeguarding instincts took over.
“I just decided I had to do something,” he said.
Spiezia hopped over the fence of a private pier and dove into the lake. After meeting the deer about 75 yards off shore, Spiezia was able to position himself to direct the frightened animal back toward shore.
All the while, he talked to the animal, offering gentle reassurances that everything would be alright.
“It’s almost like I was talking to a little kid or something,” he said.
Spiezia’s mother, Susan Spiezia, watched from the shore as her son slowly guided the deer back to safety with his words.
“It was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen to see that deer literally following his voice all the way back to shore,” she said.
Once the deer was back at the coast line, the DNR wardens were able to capture the injured deer. When the deer was finally back on dry land after about a rescue that took an hour and a half, onlookers in boats and jet skis burst into applause.
The two wardens released the doe along on the Lake Shore Path, where it walked for a moment before collapsing, presumably from exhaustion.
Wilson said the deer had been stuck in the water since one day earlier, and likely had not eaten anything. It also had broken one of its back legs.
To keep the walking path clear and return the animal to a more wooded area, the DNR wardens captured the animal again and carried it up a flight of stairs to the Conference Point Center campground.
Once released, the deer had little difficulty running off into the brush.
“It was a feel good moment to know me and Swaney are doing our jobs,” Wilson said. “We’re there to protect the resources to make sure there is a resource there for everyone to enjoy.”
Wilson said believes the doe may have drifted out into the lake after stopping for a drink, but slipping on the steep slope. Once in the water, the doe was unable to find a way back to land.
Despite the deer’s injured back leg, Wilson said the deer may still be able to live a long life. He added that he has seen deer with only three legs that are still mobil.
Michael Spiezia said he has always had a soft spot for animals, and seeing the deer finally disappear safely into the woods was an amazing feeling.
He added that he was glad to have been walking down the Lake Shore Path when he was, and to be put into a situation where he was able to help the wardens.
“I think it was meant to be,” he said. “We all crossed paths at the same time, and it ultimately ended in saving the deer’s life.”
Despite having to rush to another call shortly after assisting the deer, Douglas agreed that it was a memorable moment on the job.
“That’s the first time in three years that I’ve had that call,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.