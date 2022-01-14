Café Calamari property could be sold to developer, but no concrete plans presented yet

WILLIAMS BAY – The 2-acre property where Café Calamari and Harpoon Willies is now located along the lake in Williams Bay could be undergoing some major changes. But nothing has been presented to the village yet. It’s in very preliminary stage and the property hasn’t even yet been sold.

Café Calimari and Harpoon Willies remain open, with no plans to change that at this point in the foreseeable future.

Tony Navilio, who owns the property, confirmed he has been meeting about the possible sale of the property with developer Jeff Scrima of Tenderland LLC.

The proposal, which is still in the preliminary stage, is to develop the property into a mixed use development that would include residential and commercial space that would also include a restaurant, Navilio said.

While no renderings were available yet, Navilio said, “It’s going to be a classy building that the village would be proud to have in their downtown.”

Scrima did not immediately return a call to the Regional News about the project.

Before anything can move forward, it would need to first go to the village’s plan commission for approval. As of Jan. 14, nothing has yet been submitted and no meeting is yet scheduled.

Williams Bay Trustee Jim D'Alessandro, who is also president of the Williams Bay Business Association, said in recent years he has heard a continuing theme from people: “A vast majority of people want to see development in our downtown business district.”

With that said, D'Alessandro said he cannot say how he would vote on any development without hearing from the public and learning more about what is proposed for the property.

“I haven’t seen anything yet,” D’Alessandro said. “It’s awfully difficult for me to comment on a hypothetical.”

Condos have been proposed for the area in the past and nothing happened, said Josh LaCroix, who owns Café Calamari and Harpoon Willies with his wife Sara LaCroix.

He is waiting to see what, if anything, gets proposed to the village’s Plan Commission.

“It’s hard to make a comment when there is nothing official,” said Josh LaCroix.

In the meantime, the village is also working on its 10-year update of the comprehensive plan, which will help provide a roadmap for the Village’s next 20 years.

While, no plan has yet been presented to the Village about the Café Calamari property, the comprehensive plan is one area where officials outline the vision for the village’s future.

On Jan. 19, an open-to-the-public community visioning workshop will be held at the Williams Bay High School, 250 Theatre Road, from 6-8 p.m.