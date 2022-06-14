Call of the open road: Bloomfield opens town, village roads to ATVs, UTVs

At back-to-back meetings Monday, June 13, Bloomfield’s town and village boards gave the green light to opening roads to ATV and UTV usage.

A standing-room-only crowd of ATV and UTV enthusiasts attended the town board meeting, while a smaller but still sizable crowd attended the village board meeting that followed.

Ordinance changes that will allow the use of ATVs, UTVs and golf carts on town roads were passed on a split 2-1 vote, with Bloomfield town chairman Dan Schoonover dissenting.

Ordinance changes that will allow the use of ATVs and UTVs on village roads was unanimously passed by the Bloomfield Village Board, which sent ordinance provisions for golf carts back to the village’s ad-hoc ATV-UTV committee to work out changes with the village attorney.

Combined, the village and town of Bloomfield has 6,459 residents and encompasses 84 miles of roads.

In other news at the town board meeting, supervisor Sue Leedle provided an update to the board and meeting attendees on $25,595 in planned improvements at the playground at Lake Ivanhoe, Wisconsin’s first Black-founded community, located six miles east of Lake Geneva.

Leedle said improvements at Lake Ivanhoe playground, slated for completion this fall, will include the installation of slides, a climbing area, swings and a basketball court.

In other developments at the village board meeting, supervisors:

Received a retirement letter tendered by Bloomfield Chief of Police and Village Administrator Lloyd Cole, effective July. In his letter, Cole noted that he’s been working with Sgt. Wilbert Kennedy, “to prepare him to perform Chief of Police duties ... and oversee administration of the department until the position is filled.”

Approved the appointment of Becky Gallagher as an alternate member of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Approved the issuance of liquor licenses for 2 Brothers Bar & Grill, Chris’s Steel Horse Saloon, Dollar General, Lakeside Country Store, Nippersink Golf Club & Resort, Nippersink on the Lake, Pell Lake Inn, Pell Lake Mobil, The Rock Bar II, Semper Fi Saloon & Grill, The Southern Spot, Spoondoggers, and Upper Crust Pizzeria.

Approved the issuances of cigarette and tobacco products retail licenses to Dollar General, Lakeside Country Store, Nippersink Golf, Pell Lake Mobil and Spoondoggers.

Approved an original outdoor extension permit for Semper Fi Saloon & Grill.

Approved a renewal outdoor extension permit, with changes, for 2 Brothers Bar & Grill.

