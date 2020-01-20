Calls on the rise in Walworth for police and fire services

WALWORTH – The village is reporting an increase in calls for emergency services in 2019, including a 27-percent emergency response increase in the Walworth Fire and Rescue Department and an almost 10 percent increase in the Walworth Police Department.
Fire Chief David Austin presented the spike in 2019 responses at a Jan. 6 village board meeting, saying the department fielded a total of 460 fire and rescue calls throughout the year.
Austin said his department handled 95 more calls than the previous year, which he added was an increase of about 27 percent.
Austin said more workers are needed to be kept on staff for longer hours to accommodate the growing demand for service, meaning an increase in payroll amounts for the year.
Austin did not provide information as to why the increase occurred.
“I’d say it’s a significant increase in ambulance calls through the year,” he said.
The matter was not discussed at length during the village board meeting, and Village President Tom Connelly later declined to comment.
Austin said he and the department will be comparing the response data with previous years to better determine whether there is a trend.
Although the long-term data has yet to be compiled, Deputy Rescue Chief Kelly Kelly said 2019 had more calls than he can ever recall in his time with the department.
“That’s the most I remember having ever, and I’ve been around for 40 years,” Kelly said. “That is a lot.”
Fontana Fire Chief Wolfgang Nitsch said his department experienced a slight increase in responses in 2019, but nothing near what the village of Walworth reported.
The increase in emergency service requests was not limited to firefighters and ambulances.
Walworth Police Chief Ryan Milligan said his department received 629 more calls for service in 2019.
Milligan said his department responded to 7,134 calls — 9.6 percent more than the 6,505 responded to in 2018. Milligan added that only 3,561 responses were recorded in 2015.
While more calls to the department do have a role to play in the overall increase, according to Milligan, part of the rise has to do with additional check-ins provided by the department throughout the community.
“It’s a combination of a couple different things,” he said. “It’s definitely calls and complaints that come into the police department, but it also has to do with the services we provide to the public. By services, I mean school checks, business checks, home checks and other services the public is desiring.”
Milligan said although the department was able to handle the increase well, staff was stretched because of an empty full-time officer position over the summer, followed by another full-time position vacated in October.
“More manpower is always helpful; it helps us be more efficient and effective in what we do. But we always handle every call to the best of our ability regardless,” he said.
“Because we are getting back to our full staff by July, we’re happy where we’re at right now. But if we were at this staffing level for the foreseeable future, it would probably negatively affect the department.”
Regardless of the response increase, Milligan said he and other officers were able to spent less the department’s budget for the year.