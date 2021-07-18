Calvary Community Church celebrates 100 years

Reopening after COVID

Among these changes were the COVID-19 regulations that kept churchgoers apart for a few months last year. Cervenka said it was difficult to endure the distance.

“When Jesus comes into your life, you become part of this enormous family,” Cervenka said. “And the one thing you want to do is get together with your family.”

The church reopened in June 2020 after a season of livestreamed services and Zoom ministry meetings.

Director of Women’s Ministries Becky Eppley recalled the reunion.

“It was incredible,” Eppley said. “I would watch people walk in and stop in the doorway because they were just so grateful to be back.”

In addition to her work with Women’s Ministries, Eppley serves as Chairman of the Centennial Committee. A staff member of three years, and a member of the church for eight, Eppley is delighted to celebrate Calvary’s 100 year anniversary.

She was particularly excited about Saturday’s “Renew and Rejoice” event, which involved a grand reception honoring 100 years of weddings at Calvary. Couples were able to renew their vows among a display of historical wedding dresses donated and collected by the committee.