Calvary Community Church celebrates 100 years

Glistening fleets of classic cars filled the parking lot at Calvary Community Church on Thursday evening, July 8. An enormous white tent housed seats and a stage, where Christian comedian Brad Stine was set to perform. Laughter and chatter filled the air on day three of Calvary’s Centennial Celebration: Classic Cars & Comedy.
Pastor Chuck Cervenka smiled as he gazed over the festivities.
“I think what makes it so exciting to celebrate 100 years is that for the past 100 years, we’ve always had the same focus, and that’s been on Christ,” Cervenka said.
Cervenka started attending Calvary Community Church in 1962 and became a pastor six years ago. He has found great joy growing up in the church and being a part of its history.
In 1891, the church began as the Free Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Geneva and Williams Streets in Williams Bay, with services conducted in Swedish.
In 1973, the church moved from its downtown Williams Bay location to its current home on Harris Road—a generous five-acre gift from Paul Brandel. This bold move has paid off, Cervenka said, as the church is now widely attended and uses every bit of its sweeping space.
The current building boasts one of the church’s ornate original windows from before the move, a relic which Cervenka treasures. Like him, the window has seen the church through many important changes.
Reopening after COVID
Among these changes were the COVID-19 regulations that kept churchgoers apart for a few months last year. Cervenka said it was difficult to endure the distance.
“When Jesus comes into your life, you become part of this enormous family,” Cervenka said. “And the one thing you want to do is get together with your family.”
The church reopened in June 2020 after a season of livestreamed services and Zoom ministry meetings.
Director of Women’s Ministries Becky Eppley recalled the reunion.
“It was incredible,” Eppley said. “I would watch people walk in and stop in the doorway because they were just so grateful to be back.”
In addition to her work with Women’s Ministries, Eppley serves as Chairman of the Centennial Committee. A staff member of three years, and a member of the church for eight, Eppley is delighted to celebrate Calvary’s 100 year anniversary.
She was particularly excited about Saturday’s “Renew and Rejoice” event, which involved a grand reception honoring 100 years of weddings at Calvary. Couples were able to renew their vows among a display of historical wedding dresses donated and collected by the committee.
Sunday saw an all church celebration, during which churchgoers who normally attend one of two services throughout the week were all gathered at a single service, followed by an old-fashioned church picnic.
That Thursday evening, the classic car show on one side of the church and the comedy show tent on the other, Eppley took in the smiling faces around her. Her heart swelled as she reflected on the resilience of her Calvary family.
“This church is filled with amazing people,” Eppley said. “I can look around and tell you the hard places that people have come from—abusive marriages, divorce, losing their children—and they haven’t lost their faith. They’re not holding onto God; they know God’s holding onto them.”