Calvary Community Church plans construction project, parking lot improvements

Planned facility improvements at Calvary Community Church were given a green light following the Williams Bay Village Board’s July 5 approval of the congregation’s conditional use permit (CUP) request.

Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road (W6435 State Hwy. 50) in the Town of Geneva, is located within an extraterritorial zoning district of the Village of Williams Bay.

Church plans for improvements to its facilities include miscellaneous interior remodeling, the addition of two enclosed lobby entrances totalling approximately 2,628 square feet, the regrading and repaving of the existing 387-stall parking lot, and the addition of new parking lot lighting.

On May 9, the Geneva Town Board approved Calvary Community Church’s CUP request with two conditions: that the LED illuminated sign must follow the conditions that were placed on the sign at Geneva Ridge; and that the parking lot lights must conform to the Town of Geneva’s existing light ordinance.

At the July 5 meeting, the Williams Bay Village Board approved the congregation’s CUP request with four conditions: that the LED illuminated sign must follow the conditions that were placed on the sign at Geneva Ridge; that the parking lot lights much conform to the Town of Geneva’s existing light ordinance; that the existing dirt pile on site must be used as part of the parking lot regrading project; and that the original requirement for turn lanes onto Hwy. 50 be eliminated due to the downsizing of the project’s scale from the original plans dating to 2014.

Skiffington Architects, Ltd. of Hawthorn Woods, Ill. and Elkhorn-based Farns, Hansen & Associates, Inc. were retained by Calvary Community Church for the project. Geneva Homes, Inc. of Lake Geneva is project manager.

Meeting times moved

Village trustees held a first reading, waived the second reading and approved the adoption of Ordinance 2022-11, which amends Section 110-5A of the Code of Ordinances of the Village of Williams Bay in regard to regular meetings of the village board.

Under the approved amendment, recommended by the board’s Building, Zoning and Ordinance Committee to allow for the earlier adjournment of regular board meetings, the regular meetings of the Williams Bay Village Board will move a half-hour earlier from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month, unless noted otherwise.

The first board meeting under the new 6:30 p.m. start time will be held Monday, July 18.

Other news

In other developments at the July 5 meeting, the Williams Bay Village Board approved:

Memorial bench applications submitted by Ronald Blood in memory of late longtime Williams Bay restaurateur Janette Maxwell, with bench placement along Hwy. 67 across from Daddy Maxwell’s Diner; and by Matthew Stanek in memory of Tracy L. Stanek, with bench placement at the lakefront along Geneva Street.

A memorial tree application submitted by Ruth and Lowell Wright in memory of Richard J. “Dick” Chroust, with tree placement in Carlson Park near Dolly Chroust Beach.