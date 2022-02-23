Camping, fixing tables & helping those in need: All in a year's work for Lake Geneva Boy Scout Troop 235

From camping and flag ceremonies to helping those in need, Lake Geneva Boy Scout Troop 235 is constantly active in the community.

Last year, the troop placed flags on the graves of veterans at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva during Memorial Day.

The troop participated in Scouting For Food in 2021 at Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly in Lake Geneva.

During the food drive, Lake Geneva residents donated 2,000 pounds of food, which the Scouts gave to local food pantries.

Boy Scouts Troop 235 also took a camping trip to Richard Bong State Park, where it performed the time-honored duty of retiring flags.

With dignity and respect, the troop retires U.S. flags when they are worn and beyond repair.

The scouts also repaired camp tables for the park as a thank-you for allowing them to camp there.

Scouts also performed service projects to meet the requirements in order to become Eagle Scouts.

One of the scouts, Sutton Fritz, built a new boardwalk with others at the Hansen Preserve in Elkhorn.