Can Fancy Fair be painted white? It's yet to be determined

The Fancy Fair Mall could undergo a bit of a facelift in the upcoming months if city officials deem that the project meets city standards.
Kirk Booher, owner of Fancy Fair Mall, presented renovation plans for the mall, 830 W. Main St., to Lake Geneva Plan Commission members, March 15.
Booher purchased the mall from the previous owners, Robert and Sandra Skibitzki, Nov. 13 for about $1.8 million. He plans to attract new businesses to the mall and establish incubator spaces to allow start-up business owners to sell and promote their products.
Some of the renovations that Booher plans for the building include installing new awnings, painting the facade and exterior bricks, and installing a new sign to indicate the proposed new name of the mall— the “Market of Lake Geneva.”
Booher said when he purchased the building from the Skibitski’s, he asked them if there was anything they would change about the mall, and they said the name and the color.
“Those were the two things in their parting words of wisdom they gave me,” he said.
Booher now plans to take the previous owners’ advice, but first he must receive city approval.
One of the issues the plan commission members have with the project is whether Booher would be able to paint the exterior bricks.
City Planner Michael Slavney told Booher that, according to city code, he cannot paint exterior bricks unless they already have been stained or painted.
Booher plans to paint the exterior bricks white. The exterior of the building currently has a brownish color, which Booher said he finds unattractive.
“You’re not allowed to paint any bricks,” Slavney told Booher. “You have to leave the bricks as they are unless they’re already painted.”
Booher said he is certain that the bricks either have been painted or stained in the past.
“I have looked at these bricks more than I care to even tell you, sitting outside staring at them,” Booher said. “I’m pretty convinced there was an application put on them to make them brown. It’s just not a good look.”
Booher also plans to install exterior light fixtures to the building to illuminate the signs and facade during the evening hours.
Slavney said the lights cannot illuminate past the height of the building, according to city ordinance.
“We have a dark sky lighting ordinance that prohibits any up lighting that isn’t completely contained to what it’s suppose to be hitting,” Slavney said. “Aiming those light fixtures is key.”
Design plans for the building indicate a flag that would include mall’s initials “MLG.”
However, City Engineer James Flower said “corporate flags” are not allowed in the city’s “central zoning district.”
“If it’s a flag of the country or state or the city, it’s allowable,” Slavney added.
Booher said he may not include the flag in the renovation plans and may remove the flag post that is installed to the building since it currently is not being used.
“It’s one of the things we’re thinking about removing,” Booher said. “It wasn’t there originally. I don’t know when it got added.”
After some discussion, the plan commission members unanimously approved to continue discussing the proposed renovations during their April 19 meeting to give Booher time to address the city’s concerns.
Slavney offered to meet with Booher before the April meeting to inspect the building’s bricks to determine if they could be painted and to review other aspects of the project.
“I would hate to delay things, but it would be good to confirm if the bricks are coated or colored in some way,” Slavney said. “Particularly if the bricks are able to be painted, we would never want to paint bricks that are not paintable.”
If the plan commission approves the project, it still has to be approved by the city council.
Booher said he hopes to at least have a portion of the project completed by late May. He said the rest of the work would then be completed after September, so the project does not disrupt the downtown area during tourism season.
“We do want to get a certain number of this done before the high season hits this summer,” Booher said. “We don’t want a construction zone out there for our merchants and the city.”
Plan commission member Michael Krajovic said Booher can begin the project as soon as it receives city approval.
“As soon as approval is granted, they could move immediately,” Krajovic said. “It wouldn’t be something uncertain that could delay you further. I don’t know if that helps with the timeframe for getting this done before the Memorial Day holiday.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said she is in favor of the project, but she wants to make sure it meets city regulations.
“We do appreciate your efforts here to upgrade this building and what you’re going to do there,” Klein told Booher. “Don’t take this the wrong way, but we have certain regulations and rules we have to follow. What’s good for one is good for all.”