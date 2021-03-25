Can Fancy Fair be painted white? It's yet to be determined

Booher said he hopes to at least have a portion of the project completed by late May. He said the rest of the work would then be completed after September, so the project does not disrupt the downtown area during tourism season.

“We do want to get a certain number of this done before the high season hits this summer,” Booher said. “We don’t want a construction zone out there for our merchants and the city.”

Plan commission member Michael Krajovic said Booher can begin the project as soon as it receives city approval.

“As soon as approval is granted, they could move immediately,” Krajovic said. “It wouldn’t be something uncertain that could delay you further. I don’t know if that helps with the timeframe for getting this done before the Memorial Day holiday.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said she is in favor of the project, but she wants to make sure it meets city regulations.

“We do appreciate your efforts here to upgrade this building and what you’re going to do there,” Klein told Booher. “Don’t take this the wrong way, but we have certain regulations and rules we have to follow. What’s good for one is good for all.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.