Candidates must register soon for spring elections

A deadline is approaching Jan. 7 for candidates to get on the ballot in local elections coming this spring.

Voters on April 7 will decide elections for Walworth County Board, Lake Geneva mayor, and many city councils, village boards, school boards and other local offices.

School district referendums are planned in Ekhorn and East Troy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

In races with enough candidates to warrant a primary, voters will go to the polls Feb. 18 to narrow the field for the April 7 election.

To get on the ballot, candidates must register with the county, municipality or school district where they seek to run, and typically collect signatures on nominating petitions. Details are available by contacting the appropriate local election administrator.

Candidate registrations and nominating petitions are due Jan. 7.

More information is available at www.co.walworth.wi.us/198/Elections

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.