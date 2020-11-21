Candy shop continues to give back during hard times

RICHMOND, ILLINOIS — Leif and Tracy Anderson had to think hard this year about whether their small business could swing its annual Give Back Box fundraiser.

The Andersons are the third generation of candy makers at Anderson’s Candy Shop, in Richmond, Illinois. For nearly a decade, the shop has sold a special assortment of candies at Christmastime which raises money to help the uninsured.

The box of chocolates is called the Give Back Box because Anderson’s donates 25% of each sale to the Family Health Partnership Clinic of Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Since 2012, the annual campaign has raised more than $35,000 for the clinic, which has translated to medications, procedures and clinical tests for those who would have had nowhere else to go.

“We decided we had to do it this year,” said Tracy Anderson. “We thought the clinic needs it more than ever. We have to make it work.”

Anderson’s Candy Shop will celebrate its 101st Christmas this December. The shop has been a landmark since the 1940s for those traveling to the Lake Geneva area. Anderson’s not only serves handmade chocolates to state line fans, but it has been recognized nationally for quality. The shop also ships candy nationwide.