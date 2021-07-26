 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car pulled from Geneva Lake after rolling into water
topical alert featured

Car pulled from Geneva Lake after rolling into water

{{featured_button_text}}
Car rolls into the lake

Emergency crews were dispatched on Monday, July 26, to the Williams Bay Boat Launch after a car reportedly rolled backwards into the lake. No one was injured but the car is a total loss. 

 Purcells Towing

WILLIAMS BAY — A car was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday morning after it rolled into the water.

The call came in at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Monday, July 26, according to Williams Bay Police Chief Justin Timm.

The vehicle – a Ford Taurus – was reportedly backed into the Williams Bay boat launch at the time to load a boat onto a trailer, Timm said. The driver either didn’t have the vehicle in park or it somehow got out of park and rolled backwards into the water and the driver was unable to stop it, Timm said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported. 

The Williams Bay Dive Team assisted Purcells Towing in removing the vehicle from the water.  

No information was immediately available about what type of boat was being towed. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics