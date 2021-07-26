Car pulled from Geneva Lake after rolling into water

WILLIAMS BAY — A car was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday morning after it rolled into the water.

The call came in at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Monday, July 26, according to Williams Bay Police Chief Justin Timm.

The vehicle – a Ford Taurus – was reportedly backed into the Williams Bay boat launch at the time to load a boat onto a trailer, Timm said. The driver either didn’t have the vehicle in park or it somehow got out of park and rolled backwards into the water and the driver was unable to stop it, Timm said.

No injuries were reported.

The Williams Bay Dive Team assisted Purcells Towing in removing the vehicle from the water.

No information was immediately available about what type of boat was being towed. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.