Car show held in memory of late Lions member and car enthusiast Nick Caselli

The couple took good care of the El Camino through the decades, Caselli said. They restored the car with an L82 Corvette engine.

“And we loved it so much we bought a Corvette,” JoAnn Caselli said, gesturing to the sleek convertible on her left.

Next to the Casellis’ El Camino and Corvette, a weathered black racecar sat on display — car number 31, piloted by Nick Caselli during his time as a Lion.

Lions member Doug “Swany” Swangren drove alongside Caselli for many years in car 38.

“I wish he were here to see this,” Swangren said.

Lion Paul Rogers agreed. He recalled his first meeting with Nick Caselli six years ago, at Rogers’ Lions Club induction ceremony.

Rogers remembers introducing himself to the group and telling them about him move from Oak Park, Illinois.

“This guy turned around in his chair,” Rogers said. “And it was Nick Caselli.”

Rogers and Caselli got a chance to speak after the induction. Caselli explained his reaction — he owned a jewelry store in Oak Park many years ago before his move to Williams Bay, he said.