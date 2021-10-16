Car show held in memory of late Lions member and car enthusiast Nick Caselli

Nick Caselli would have been thrilled to see the turnout at Edgewater Park on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Fleets of classic cars sat lakeside for the inaugural Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show. The Williams Bay Lions Club hosted the memorial car show in honor of late Lions member and car enthusiast Nick Caselli.
Caselli passed away last year in July at age 73. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Caselli, his great love of over 50 years.
JoAnn Caselli took in the celebration at Edgewater Park, leaning against the black 1970 El Camino she owned with her late husband.
“It’s an overwhelming day for me,” she said.
Nearby, Lions friends and family took turns stopping by the long, black-and-white checkered table where Nick Caselli’s racing trophies and other awards sat on display.
Caselli found his passion for racing in the mid 1960s at Santa Fe Speedway, a dirt track on the southwest side of Chicago. Caselli was part of a pit crew and participated in specialty races until the mid 1970s.
His partner in crime JoAnn Caselli cheered him on through every race, even spending some time behind the wheel herself.
“We’ve always loved cars,” she said.
Three cars from the Casellis’ collection joined the Rocking Car Show, including a 1970 Chevrolet El Camino. JoAnn Caselli was 20 years old when they bought the car.
The couple took good care of the El Camino through the decades, Caselli said. They restored the car with an L82 Corvette engine.
“And we loved it so much we bought a Corvette,” JoAnn Caselli said, gesturing to the sleek convertible on her left.
Next to the Casellis’ El Camino and Corvette, a weathered black racecar sat on display — car number 31, piloted by Nick Caselli during his time as a Lion.
Lions member Doug “Swany” Swangren drove alongside Caselli for many years in car 38.
“I wish he were here to see this,” Swangren said.
Lion Paul Rogers agreed. He recalled his first meeting with Nick Caselli six years ago, at Rogers’ Lions Club induction ceremony.
Rogers remembers introducing himself to the group and telling them about him move from Oak Park, Illinois.
“This guy turned around in his chair,” Rogers said. “And it was Nick Caselli.”
Rogers and Caselli got a chance to speak after the induction. Caselli explained his reaction — he owned a jewelry store in Oak Park many years ago before his move to Williams Bay, he said.
The store, Harrison Jewelers, was known and loved by Rogers and his family after Caselli had left the business. Rogers and Caselli hit it off, connected by this coincidence.
“It was a wonderful thing,” Rogers said. “It just clicked right there that night.”
That Saturday, Edgewater Park was full of Lions members and more with Nick Caselli stories of their own.
JoAnn Caselli greeted a steady stream of visitors. Loved ones from across the country came with well wishes for the smiling, teary-eyed woman leaning against her 1970 El Camino.
“Thank you Lions Club, thank you family, thank you friends,” Caselli said. “What a great day it’s been.”