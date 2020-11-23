Car strikes Lake Geneva Lake Shore Drive home, damaging the Victorian home's porch

A car struck a home on Lake Geneva's Lake Shore Drive on Monday afternoon, damaging the Victorian home's front porch.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a car striking a home at 403 Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 p.m.

Few details were known about the accident as of Monday afternoon.

Lt. Edward Gritzner of the Lake Geneva Police Department said details regarding the cause of the accident are unknown.

Gritzner said the driver of the vehicle was being treated by emergency management service workers after the accident occur, but the driver's name or condition has not been released.

He said he believes the driver struck the home because of a medical condition and does not believe drugs nor alcohol contributed to the accident.

"Right now, we can just make an assumption that it was a medical condition," he said.

Gritzner said no one was inside the home during the accident, as it is currently for sell.

The 4,200 square-foot house built in 1933 is listed for sale for $565,000.