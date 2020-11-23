Car strikes Lake Geneva Lake Shore Drive home, damaging the Victorian home's porch

A car struck a home on Lake Geneva's Lake Shore Drive on Monday afternoon, damaging the Victorian home's front porch.
Representatives from the Lake Geneva Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a car striking a home at 403 Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 p.m.
Few details were known about the accident as of Monday afternoon.
Lt. Edward Gritzner of the Lake Geneva Police Department said details regarding the cause of the accident are unknown.
Gritzner said the driver of the vehicle was being treated by emergency management service workers after the accident occur, but the driver's name or condition has not been released.
He said he believes the driver struck the home because of a medical condition and does not believe drugs nor alcohol contributed to the accident.
"Right now, we can just make an assumption that it was a medical condition," he said.
Gritzner said no one was inside the home during the accident, as it is currently for sell.
The 4,200 square-foot house built in 1933 is listed for sale for $565,000.
The accident occurred near the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Baker Street. Police were diverted traffic from the scene, and they were investigating the accident.
OWI in Downtown Lake Geneva
Nov. 5, 7:34 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on W. Main Street at Broad Street. The driver, Stephan Patrick Melvin, 58, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for operating while under the influence – first offense. He was later released.
Motorcycle crash, driver issued citation for hit-and-run
Nov. 9, 9:09 a.m.: An officer responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle accident. The driver Isaac N. Dean, 48, Richmond, was issued a citation for hit-and-run-property adjacent to highway.
Teen issued citation for disorderly conduct for fight
Nov. 9, 12:15 p.m.: The School Resource Officer at Badger High School was informed of a fight. After investigating, the officer issued a 16-year-old female student, Genoa City, a citation for disorderly conduct – involved in a fight.
Citation for driving wrong way on highway
Nov. 13 8:01 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 120 at Townline Road. The driver, David R. Bauer, 54, Peoria, Illinois, was issued a citation for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
Traffic crash at Maxwell Street and Pleasant Street
Nov. 3 10:32 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a traffic crash in the area of Maxwell Street at Pleasant Street. One of the drivers, Rebecca Anne Carper, 69, Lake Geneva, was issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Report of student with knife
Nov. 3, 11:28 a.m.: The School Resource Officer at Badger High School received a complaint that a student shared photos on social media stating that she had been carrying a knife in the school. The officer issued the student, a 16 year old female, Lake Geneva, for carrying a concealed weapon.
Teen cited for marijuana possession
Nov. 3 9:22 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Center St. at Geneva St. The driver, a 17 year old male, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Teen cited for hit and run
Nov. 4, 9:02 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to 700 block of North St for a hit and run complaint. Officer did follow up investigation and spoke with an anonymous caller who identified the vehicle/driver. The driver, 16 year old, juvenile female, Elkhorn, was issued citations for hit and run-unattended vehicle and obstructing an officer.
Man cited for disorderly conduct outside Thumbs Up tavern
Nov. 6, 8:47 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 260 Broad Street, Thumbs Up tavern, for a disorderly subject. Richard C. Anderson, II, 49, Johnsburg, Illinois, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. The fight was outside of the bar. The report indicates the person struck was causing problems, he left the bar with another individual and they fought. The second person has not been identified yet and the person on scene was uncooperative.
Teen cited for 'traffic-accelerating vehicle display of power'
Nov. 7, 2:39 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy H East of Minahan Road. The driver, Noah T. Monroe, 18, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for traffic-accelerating vehicle-display of power and operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance.
