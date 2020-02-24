Carnival worker given 115 years for assault

She said before the attack, she was a normal young woman, who dreamed of attending college and finding a professional career, but that everything changed the night she encountered Leflore. She said after suffering the assault, her dreams seem out of reach − she is afraid to be out alone, to drive or to even leave her home.

“I would like to ask you for you to help me get back to my former life, where I lived in peace, where I wasn’t afraid to go out on the street, where I wasn’t afraid to drive a car and where I wasn’t afraid to work,” she said through tears. “I would like you to help me find justice for me, and my family by giving him the maximum sentence.”

The victim said the emotional and psychological impacts of the attack will never heal, just as the scars on her face and body remind her daily of the trauma she endured.

“Every time I look in the mirror I am reminded of that horrible night,” she said. “I don’t know how or when I will ever be able to recover from what happened to me.”

The victim’s mother, who also spoke with the help of translator, told the judge that the attack on her daughter has impacted her as well. She said she has been ill since the assault, and her daughter’s injuries have caused immense stress on her and her family.