Carnival worker given 115 years for assault

ELKHORN – A carnival worker who struck a woman in the head with a hammer before sexually assaulting her received a sentence that ensures he spends the rest of his life behind bars.
Terrence Leflore, 25, was sentenced Feb. 24 to 115.5 year in prison by Judge Phillip Koss. Before handing down the sentence, Koss said the victim in the case received some of the worse injuries he's seen while sitting on the bench.
Koss' sentence mirrored the recommendation sought by prosecutors for the brutal attack that left the victim with long-lasting physical and psychological damage. Koss also stated he would not support any future pardon or early-release program.
Leflore, who was working with the Indiana based North American Midway Entertainment, was arrested in August 2018 after police began the investigation into the brutal assault.
Family members found the 21-year-old victim in her car after she did not come home from work. When family members went looking for her, they saw a man fleeing from her vehicle as they approached it. The victim's relatives found her covered in blood from the head wound and unable to answer questions.
During the hearing, Leflore’s victim asked the judge to give her attacker the maximum sentence. The woman, who spoke with the assistance of translator, fought through tears as she told the judge how the attack has impacted her life.
She said before the attack, she was a normal young woman, who dreamed of attending college and finding a professional career, but that everything changed the night she encountered Leflore. She said after suffering the assault, her dreams seem out of reach − she is afraid to be out alone, to drive or to even leave her home.
“I would like to ask you for you to help me get back to my former life, where I lived in peace, where I wasn’t afraid to go out on the street, where I wasn’t afraid to drive a car and where I wasn’t afraid to work,” she said through tears. “I would like you to help me find justice for me, and my family by giving him the maximum sentence.”
The victim said the emotional and psychological impacts of the attack will never heal, just as the scars on her face and body remind her daily of the trauma she endured.
“Every time I look in the mirror I am reminded of that horrible night,” she said. “I don’t know how or when I will ever be able to recover from what happened to me.”
The victim’s mother, who also spoke with the help of translator, told the judge that the attack on her daughter has impacted her as well. She said she has been ill since the assault, and her daughter’s injuries have caused immense stress on her and her family.
“I am not well your honor, I cry every night and have no peace,” she said. “Everything he has done to my daughter is inexcusable. Your honor, please help me to find peace. I am asking for justice for my daughter and for my family.”
Leflore pleaded guilty to sexual assault and attempted armed robbery on Dec. 5 as part of a plea agreement. In exchange for the pleading guilty, several other charges related to the crime were dismissed.
During police interrogations, Leflore told law enforcement he did not intend to kill the victim, and only wanted to rob her to fund a trip back to his hometown of Jackson, Mississippi.
The victim sustained significant injuries that have required multiple surgeries. A portion of her skull was removed to alleviate brain swelling. She also received facial scarring, nose damage, a shoulder injury, and bruises and abrasions throughout her body.
Koss was dismissive of Leflore's defense that he didn't attempt to inflict such serious injuries.
“I don’t know logically how anyone can say she wasn’t meant to be hurt that way, it seems he did exactly as he wanted to do,” Koss said.
Koss also noted that when Leflore spoke during the sentencing hearing he did not apologize to the victim or take accountability for his actions. Instead Leflore talked about his troubled childhood, mental illness, abusive father and financial struggles.
Leflore had returned to work at the county fair the day after the attack, and initially lied to police regarding his involvement in the assault. The victim's aunt said Leflore showed no sympathy to her niece.
“What kind of monster destroys the life of an innocent girl one night, and the next day goes back to his regular life as though nothing had happened without remorse or regret?” the aunt said.