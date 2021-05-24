 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cars Time Forgot Show at Lake Lawn cancelled this year due to COVID concerns
breaking alert featured

Cars Time Forgot Show at Lake Lawn cancelled this year due to COVID concerns

{{featured_button_text}}
Cars Time Forgot

The Cars Time Forgot Car Show, which was scheduled to be held July 11 at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan has been cancelled this year. 

 File photo, Regional News

Officials from the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce have cancelled their annual Cars Time Forgot Car Show this year. 

The car show was set to be held July 11 at the Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St. in Delavan.

Eileen Cole, executive director of sales and marketing for the Lake Lawn Resort, said the chamber decided to cancel the show this year because of continued concerns related to the coronavirus. 

"When they were beginning planning in the spring, the COVID situation still was not clear," Cole said. "I think with all of that and the planning that needed to go into it, it was cancelled for this year."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The chamber has indicated on its website, delavanwi.org, that it plans to host the car show July 10, 2022 at the resort. 

"It's cancelled for this year, but hopefully it will be back on for next year," Cole said. 

Registration for the event is set to begin in February 2022. The cost to register is $15 per car.

The 2019 Cars Time Forgot Car Show featured about 1,100 vehicles and attracted about 10,000 spectators. 

+9 In photos and video: Lake Geneva's sold-out Bacon Fest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse appears in Kenosha County court for pretrial hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics