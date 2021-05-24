Cars Time Forgot Show at Lake Lawn cancelled this year due to COVID concerns

Officials from the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce have cancelled their annual Cars Time Forgot Car Show this year.
The car show was set to be held July 11 at the Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St. in Delavan.
Eileen Cole, executive director of sales and marketing for the Lake Lawn Resort, said the chamber decided to cancel the show this year because of continued concerns related to the coronavirus.
"When they were beginning planning in the spring, the COVID situation still was not clear," Cole said. "I think with all of that and the planning that needed to go into it, it was cancelled for this year."
