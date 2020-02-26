Celebrating 60 years of marriage

Celebrating 60 years of marriage

Donald and Marilyn Humphrey

Donald and Marilyn Humphrey. Photo circa 1970.

Lake Geneva’s Donald and Marilyn Humphrey are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

The couple married on Feb. 26, 1960. Donald, 80, and Marilyn, 76, had four children together — Gary, Karin, Dawn and Rickey.

