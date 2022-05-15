Celebration of life service to be held May 22 to honor former YMCA director

Gary Ahnert played an important role in the lives of many youth in the Lake Geneva area throughout his lifetime as the former Geneva Lakes Family YMCA director and as a team-building facilitator at the Covenant Harbor Bible Camp & Retreat Center.

Now, a celebration of life service is being held May 22 to honor the contributions that Ahnert made to the community. Ahnert passed away March 30 in his home. He was 79 years old.

The ceremony will be held 1 p.m., May 22 at the Covenant Harbor Bible Camp & Retreat Center, 1724 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva.

"Gary wanted to be everybody's buddy. He was fun loving and easygoing," said Gary's wife Linda Ahnert. "He was very genuine about his love for kids and his love for people. I never once heard him talk about anybody in a mean fashion."

Career with the YMCA

Gary Ahnert served as the director for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA from about 1972 to 1982. He and his wife often hosted programs and activities for children throughout their time working together at the YMCA.

"It was like a dream team," Linda Ahnert said. "I cannot explain it, because we both worked with children. My love of kids wound up being connected to his love of kids. So whatever he got involved in, I got involved in. It was like a little dream team."

As the YMCA's director, Gary Ahnert established the "Shockers" basketball team for high school-aged students. Linda Ahnert said many students who did not make it on the Badger High School basketball team joined the "Shockers."

"Those were groups of kids that come to the 'Y' who were not good enough to be on the Badger team, but they were good enough to play," Linda Ahnert said. "They were good kids who could play, so he organized a group so they could. He recognized everybody and gave everybody a chance."

Besides starting the "Shockers" basketball team, Gary Ahnert coached the YMCA's men's swim team and conducted the YMCA's summer day camp programs.

Gary Ahnert also spearheaded a campaign to raise money to construct the current swimming pool at the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.

"They made sure they provided a space for the pool. Eventually, they knew they would get the money to build it, so that's how the pool got built," Ahnert said. "It came about, which is great. They didn't have enough money at the time, but they planned for it."

Before coming to Lake Geneva, Gary Ahnert worked at a YMCA facility in Milwaukee, and he and his wife worked at the Jewish Community Center Day Camp in Milwaukee, where they first met.

"We ended up having this camp romance, then Gary got the offer in Lake Geneva, then we got married and moved out here," Linda Ahnert said. "So it was a whole new experience really, because we didn't know anybody here. But after 50 years, gosh, we've made the closest of friends."

Time at Covenant Harbor Bible Camp & Retreat Center

After working as the director for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, Gary Ahnert worked as a team-building facilitator at the Covenant Harbor Bible Camp & Retreat Center and helped developed the center's rope course.

"That was something new at Covenant Harbor," Linda Ahnert said. "Now, rope courses are everywhere, but at that time Covenant Harbor was kind of the leader of that."

Linda Ahnert said the children at the camp often called her husband "Gar-bear."

"He was always called Snoopy when I met him, and he was just comical and cute," Linda Ahnert said. "He was also an optimistic dreamer like Kermit the Frog and a cuddly fairy-tailed bear. He wasn't 'Gar-bear' before we came here. He was my Snoopy."

Gary Ahnert also coached the Williams Bay High School basketball team, helped develop the Badger Leadership Dynamic Program and was involved with the Lake Geneva Outdoor Education Program.

Linda Ahnert said even though Gary enjoyed working with youth, he also wanted to make sure they learned valuable life lessons through his programs.

"If they did something out of line, he corrected them," Linda Ahnert said. "He wanted them to learn good things and be good neighbors, friends and community people."

Hobbies and other activities

Gary Ahnert also served as a dispatcher for the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol for many years.

"He worked there at nights for lots and lots of years," Linda Ahnert said.

He was born in Ohio and was an Eagle Scout and a member of his high school's track and cross country team.

Linda Ahnert said her husband loved to run and participated in several marathons.

"When he moved here to Lake Geneva, he wound up running several marathons and then a lot of 5K's," Linda Ahnert said. "He loved to run. He just did that a lot in between all the other activities."

He was also an avid Ohio State sports fan.

"He got everything with Ohio State on it," Linda Ahnert said. "That was his favorite."

"He was a special guy. He lived and loved every day," Linda Ahnert said. "He had to be busy doing things."

Since Gary Ahnert passed away, Linda Ahnert said several people have told her about the inspiration that her husband had on their life.

She said dealing with Gary's death has been difficult during the past couple of months.

"I tell people when you love hard, you grieve hard," Linda Ahnert said. "We were partners, and we were buddies for 50 years. That's a long time, but not long enough."

The celebration of life service will be held near Covenant Harbor's carriage house. Attendees are asked to wear casual or camp attire.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made toward the celebration of life service through Linda Ahnert.

