Census wrongly adds 1,000 to Fontana; caught during Walworth County redistricting

FONTANA – The Village of Fontana wrongly ended up with an extra 1,000 people during the U.S. Census process, but local officials were able to catch it before new county supervisory district lines were put in place.

Numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau had Fontana’s population nearly doubling.

But upon closer inspection, village officials saw that one subdivision was listed to have 1,255 people when in reality it only has a few dozen permanent residents.

The subdivision in question is bordered by North Lake Shore Drive to the west, Spring Street to the south and Fair Oaks Avenue to the north and east.

Rob Merry, a surveyor with the Southern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission who is working with the county to draw new district lines based on the Census Data, said he doesn’t know how exactly this extra 1,000 people got added into the Census.

He called it an anomaly and said when it was discovered, they had to scrap the plans they were working on and come up with alternatives.

They have informed federal and state officials about the issue, but it’s unable to get immediately resolved, Merry said.