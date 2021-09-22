Census wrongly adds 1,000 to Fontana; caught during Walworth County redistricting

FONTANA – The Village of Fontana wrongly ended up with an extra 1,000 people during the U.S. Census process, but local officials were able to catch it before new county supervisory district lines were put in place.
Numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau had Fontana’s population nearly doubling.
But upon closer inspection, village officials saw that one subdivision was listed to have 1,255 people when in reality it only has a few dozen permanent residents.
The subdivision in question is bordered by North Lake Shore Drive to the west, Spring Street to the south and Fair Oaks Avenue to the north and east.
Rob Merry, a surveyor with the Southern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission who is working with the county to draw new district lines based on the Census Data, said he doesn’t know how exactly this extra 1,000 people got added into the Census.
He called it an anomaly and said when it was discovered, they had to scrap the plans they were working on and come up with alternatives.
They have informed federal and state officials about the issue, but it’s unable to get immediately resolved, Merry said.
Because of that, they had to draw the districts knowing that Fontana’s Census information is wrong and take that into account. On paper, the supervisory district that Fontana is in will look like it has more residents than the other county supervisor districts, but when you subtract out the 1,000 it falls in line with the others.
Michael Cotter, Corporation Counsel for Walworth County, said that during a normal redistricting period, the mistake could have been corrected with the Census Bureau.
But this year the timeline is compressed because the Census was late getting data out to local governments. They were supposed to have data out in April, but the county didn’t get the data until August this year. And local maps have to be finalized by November so that they are ready for the April 2022 county board election.
Republican legislators tried to push back the redistricting deadline to give more time for the process at the local level, but Gov. Tony Evers ultimately vetoed the bill in favor of redistricting areas sooner rather than later.
In his veto message, Evers said, “To deny Wisconsinites from having lawfully reapportioned local districts, even temporarily, is unjust and undemocratic.”
Under the Republicans’ proposal, the new county supervisor districts would have taken effect in 2024, instead of 2022. It would not have affected the timeline for Congressional and Legislative redistricting.
As for how the mistake happened, Cotter said he is not exactly sure, but believes it was a data input error.
“I guarantee this is happening across the county because this is such a huge endeavor. It’s not intentional, someone just input the wrong thing,” Cotter said.
If it hadn’t been caught, it would have given the people in the Village of Fontana 40% more importance to their votes.
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Walworth County Board approved preliminary supervisory district maps. From there it goes to municipalities for them to review.