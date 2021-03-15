Central-Denison 4K students work on family outreach project with their families

Central-Denison Elementary School 4K students recently worked on a wintry activity with their family members.
The students decorated snowman boards with their parents as part of the school’s March Family Outreach Project.
Each student was measured, so their snowman board would be matched to their height.
The boards were donated by Home Depot in Lake Geneva, and students from Lakeland School in Elkhorn cut and painted the boards for the Central-Denison students’ projects.
Employees from Dousman Transport Co., Inc. in Delavan then delivered the snowman boards to the students.
Teachers in the school’s 4K program placed cut-out hats, scarves, carrot noses, buttons and black paint in plastic bags that the students could use to decorate their boards.
The students either placed their snowman boards near their front porch, front door or fireplace after they were completed.
Central-Denison Elementary School conducts a family outreach project for its 4K students each year.
Supplies for the projects usually are distributed to the students and their families during the 4K holiday concert. However, the concert was conducted virtually this year because of the coronavirus, so the supplies either had to be sent home with the students or delivered to their home.
Teachers in the 4K program encourage their students to work on a project with their families each month.
In February, the students and their families worked on a Valentine’s Day box, and in January the students were asked to make a “family snowflake.”
The students and their families decorated a Christmas tree in December, and worked on a Thanksgiving feather in November.
The teachers put together a virtual tour of a pumpkin patch in October. Traditionally, the teachers host a field trip to a pumpkin patch for the students and their families in October, but the field trip was not conducted this past October because of the coronavirus.
About 110 students attend Central-Denison’s 4K program.
'High School Musical' in the COVID age
The Big Foot High School Drama Club is the process of rehearsing a production of "High School Musical" while practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings and adhering to other precautions to protect against the coronavirus.
The show, which will be performed to limited audiences the weekend of Feb. 26, will incorporate social distancing and mask wearing into the dialogue and actions of the production where necessary, giving a unique perspective into high school life in the age of COVID-19.
Big Foot High School Drama Club director Liza Chapin, right, guiding students through a dance routine as they rehearse for a production of "Hi…
Big Foot High School Drama Club members rehearsing their production of "high School Musical" which will be performed for limited audiences the…
A grid of tape has been arranged on the Big Foot High School stage to so crew members of the school's "High School Musical" production can soc…
Big Foot Drama Club cast members stand socially-distanced on the school stage while they rehearse their production of "High School Musical".
Big Foot’s “High School Musical” crew members rehearse dance steps while wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.
Cast members of the Big Foot High School Drama Club take five during rehearsals for their production of "High School Musical".
Big Foot High School Drama Club director Liza Chapin gives directions to students on stage during a Feb. 4 rehearsal of the club’s take on “Hi…