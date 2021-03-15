Central-Denison 4K students work on family outreach project with their families

Central-Denison Elementary School 4K students recently worked on a wintry activity with their family members.

The students decorated snowman boards with their parents as part of the school’s March Family Outreach Project.

Each student was measured, so their snowman board would be matched to their height.

The boards were donated by Home Depot in Lake Geneva, and students from Lakeland School in Elkhorn cut and painted the boards for the Central-Denison students’ projects.

Employees from Dousman Transport Co., Inc. in Delavan then delivered the snowman boards to the students.

Teachers in the school’s 4K program placed cut-out hats, scarves, carrot noses, buttons and black paint in plastic bags that the students could use to decorate their boards.

The students either placed their snowman boards near their front porch, front door or fireplace after they were completed.

Central-Denison Elementary School conducts a family outreach project for its 4K students each year.