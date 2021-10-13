Century-old George Williams College dining hall scheduled for demolition on shores of Geneva Lake

A century-old building on George Williams College of Aurora University campus has been scheduled for demolition later this month.

Lewis Hall, built in the 1890s, was the college’s original dining hall. Boldt Construction will begin demolition within the next few weeks.

The building has not been used on a regular basis in many years, Sandra Jones, content strategy director at Aurora University said in an email.

“After looking into ways to renovate the building, we determined that the facility has reached the point of being beyond reasonable repair,” Jones said.

Jones said the site will be replaced with an open green space, allowing for a clear view of the lake from any point on campus.

Aurora University is committed to thoughtful environmental stewardship of the lakefront property, Jones said.

“We know it’s an important place for the community,” she said. “Our goal is to live in the beauty of the George Williams campus.”

Lewis Hall dates back to the very origin of George Williams College (GWC). GWC’s story begins overseas in 19th century England.