Ceremonial tree cutting to be held at Walworth County tree farm

LA GRANGE — For many families, the holiday season starts with a trip to the tree farm to pick out the perfect Christmas tree.

This year, to mark the start of 2020 Christmas tree season, Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes will be in Walworth County for a ceremonial tree cutting at Evergreen Acres, N9171 Nelson Road, La Grange.

While the ceremony is closed to the public, the event is scheduled to be on Facebook Live Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on Alice in Dairyland’s Facebook page.

The event is held in mid-November each year at a different Wisconsin Christmas tree farm in partnership with the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association. In addition to the tree cutting, Nunes will take viewers on a virtual tour of Evergreen Acres. Evergreen Acres is a family business owned by Ann and Bob Feucht, celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.

Wisconsin is the nation’s fifth-largest Christmas tree producer, with an annual harvest of more than 600,000 trees valued at more than $16 million. There are more than 850 Christmas tree farms in the state, covering approximately 23,300 acres, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.