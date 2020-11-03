 Skip to main content
Challenger in control in Walworth County register of deeds race
A Republican challenger has apparently unseated Walworth County's Democratic register of deeds in a race for a top position in county government.

With nearly all of the votes counted, challenger Michele Jacobs has a commanding lead over incumbent Cairie Virrueta for the position responsible for maintaining records of real estate sales, births and marriages in Walworth County.

According to unofficial results with 97 percent of the votes counted, Jacobs had 33,306 votes and Virrueta had 20,809.

The winner of the election will serve four years at a salary of $74,000 a year as the county’s chief keeper of records. 

After the previous incumbent retired in March, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Virrueta to serve out the term. Virrueta gave up her post as Elkhorn city clerk to move into county government.

With a full-four year term at stake in today's election, Jacobs, who currently works in the county’s corporation counsel office, stepped forward as challenger in a county traditionally dominated by Republicans.

