Challenger Krause gets more votes than Mayor Klein in Lake Geneva mayoral primary

Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein is set to face former Alderman Todd Krause during the April 5 spring election.

Klein and Krause were the two top vote-getters during the Feb. 15 Lake Geneva mayoral primary election, which also included challenger Dennis Loeser.

Krause received 405 votes, while Klein obtained 340 votes. Loeser received 63 votes, and there was one write-in vote, according to City Clerk Lana Kropf.

Because three candidates submitted paperwork to run for Lake Geneva's mayor, a primary election was conducted.

The spring election will determine who will serve as Lake Geneva's mayor during the next two years.

Klein said she is pleased to be moving on to the spring election and is looking forward to campaigning during the upcoming weeks as she seeks a second term as Lake Geneva's mayor.

"We're going to keep on campaigning until April 5," Klein said. "We've accomplished a lot in the last two years, and I'm looking forward to continuing that."

Klein was elected mayor during the spring 2020 election after defeating then incumbent Tom Hartz.

Krause said he is excited to be one of the top vote-getters during the primary election and is planning to campaign and meet with residents as he prepares for the April 5 election.

"I will be campaigning really hard, going door to door and talking to everybody," Krause said. "I've been here my whole life, so it's more of a reunion."

Krause was appointed alderman in 2006 by the city council to fill out an existing term. He then was elected to two additional terms.

He said he hopes to have an opportunity to serve the City of Lake Geneva as an elected official again-- this time as mayor.

"I've been wanting to run for mayor for a long time," Krause said. "I served as an alderman for years. Our kids grew up, and I'm ready to get back at it."

Loeser said even though he was not one of the top vote-getters during the primary election, he said he is pleased that he was able to get his message out about slowing down the city's growth.

"You can't stop what's going on right now, but you can slow it down," Loeser said. "We're building something the city wasn't intended to be, and we can't stop growth but we can control it, and I believe it's out of control."

Loeser indicated that he plans to support Krause during the upcoming spring election.

"He has a conservative attitude," Loeser said. "He looks at spending and where the money is going. He's looking at the taxpayers' concerns on the big picture. I believe the gentleman has a manor about him. He was in politics before, and I think his intent is sincere."

Loeser said he does not plan to run for an elected position again in the future.

"I want to relax and enjoy my life," Loeser said.

Kropf said 813 ballots were casted for the primary election including one over vote, in which a person voted for two candidates and the vote was not counted, and three under votes, which were blank ballots.

"So when you add that all together, it comes to 813," Kropf said.

Klein said she is pleased with the number of people who voted during the primary election.

"I want to thank all the people who came out and voted in our community," Klein said. "I thank all the election judges and the people who gave of their time. It's a long day."

Krause said he also is impressed with the number of ballots that were casted for the primary election.

"I don't know what a typical primary voter turnout is, but this was a good one," Krause said.

Klein is the past president and current board member of the Geneva Area Foundation, which oversees Horticultural Hall.

Krause is the owner of Timeless Flooring in Lake Geneva. He also has worked as a band director at Big Foot High School and as an emergency medical technician.

