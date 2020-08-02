Challengers take aim at state lawmakers from Lake Geneva region

Gaulke, who serves on the Delavan Town Board, got about 40 percent of the vote in the 2018 election. She decided to challenge August again, she said, because she believes he has grown more entrenched in unproductive partisanship.

“The work is not done,” she said of her campaign. “He is still a career politician. He is still not listening to us.”

August, who serves as the Assembly’s speaker pro tem, called his opponent’s criticism “talking points” from the Democratic Party. He said he has represented what his constituents want on issues such as health care and criminal justice.

As the second-ranking Republican in the Assembly, August said he stands behind the party’s record, and he is particularly proud of passing a budget that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law.

“I feel pretty good about what we’ve been able to do,” he said. “I feel like we’ve delivered on what we could deliver.”

In the 31st District, Lochner-Abel is making her first foray into politics after a long career as an English and reading teacher at Big Foot High School, where she retired in 2016.