Changes coming to summer school in Genoa City

GENOA CITY — Summer school in the Genoa City school district is being restructured this academic year, and is also providing leadership opportunities for graduating eighth-graders.
The district is moving from two separate two-week summer school sessions built around the Fourth of July holiday to a single three-week session before the holiday.
“Every year, we are trying to meet the students’ needs and interests,” School Superintendent Kellie Bohn said. “We try to make all decisions around ways that will benefit kids.”
Summer school will continue from June 15 to July 2 for all students, from those entering first grade to eighth grade. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and students will be able to choose three classes to be part of the session.
Helen Xiong, the district’s director of digital expansion, said officials try to get information out early so that families can plan their other summer activities.
“Families who do want to go on vacation have solid days that we are offering this, and if they want their kids to come or not,” Xiong said.
This coming summer, the session will consist of a 12-day session rather than the 8-day session offered in previous years.
The district, meanwhile, is reaching out to see which teachers are interested in teaching summer school, and if they want to offer any particular classes. After that, the district will develop the summer school course offerings.
“We can tailor the instruction to the teachers that we have on board,” Brookwood Elementary School Principal Luke Braden said.
In the past, graduating eighth-graders at Brookwood Middle School were not part of summer school. But those students this time will be able to help teachers during the summer sessions.
Bohn said a couple of students last summer volunteered to help during summer school, so this year the district is formalizing that arrangement to give eighth-graders a chance to be student leaders.
The eighth-graders will have chances to be classroom assistants as well as help students around the school.
Finally, during the week of Aug. 10, Brookwood will provide a four-day academic “boost” for students by invitation.
Third- or fourth-graders who need extra academic help will be able to take advantage of this special session.
A similar “boost” last summer was offered at the beginning of summer vacation.
“But then there is the summer slide that happens where students step aside from the academics for an extended period of time,” Braden said. “Some of our students who need a little bit of an extra boost or push, we are going to give that to them right before the school year.”