Changes coming to summer school in Genoa City

GENOA CITY — Summer school in the Genoa City school district is being restructured this academic year, and is also providing leadership opportunities for graduating eighth-graders.

The district is moving from two separate two-week summer school sessions built around the Fourth of July holiday to a single three-week session before the holiday.

“Every year, we are trying to meet the students’ needs and interests,” School Superintendent Kellie Bohn said. “We try to make all decisions around ways that will benefit kids.”

Summer school will continue from June 15 to July 2 for all students, from those entering first grade to eighth grade. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and students will be able to choose three classes to be part of the session.

Helen Xiong, the district’s director of digital expansion, said officials try to get information out early so that families can plan their other summer activities.

“Families who do want to go on vacation have solid days that we are offering this, and if they want their kids to come or not,” Xiong said.

This coming summer, the session will consist of a 12-day session rather than the 8-day session offered in previous years.