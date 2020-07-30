Charges filed against man shot by deputies in Whitewater

A domestic violence suspect shot by a Walworth County sheriff's deputy has been charged with two felonies in connection with the incident.

Christopher P. Czerpak, 33, Whitewater, is charged with armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon, along with misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Deputies involved in the shooting have been identified as Deputy Wayne Blanchard and Deputy Peter Krueger. Officials have not indicated which deputy wounded Czerpak, or if both did.

Both deputies have been reassigned pending a state investigation of the incident, which is routine.

According to the sheriff's department, Czerpak was fleeing the scene of his arrest July 20 when he pointed a gun at officers, and the two deputies shot at him in response.

Officials say that officers found a loaded handgun that Czerpak had been carrying.