Charges filed: Elkhorn Waterworks employee allegedly neglected water supply, endangered residents

Earlier that month on Feb. 4, 2019, the City of Elkhorn Utility Department issued a notice via Facebook regarding the arsenic levels found in the October water samples.

"This is not an immediate risk," the notice said. "If it had been, you would have been notified immediately."

The notice said it was not necessary for customers to use an alternate or bottled water supply.

"Elkhorn Waterworks currently has treatment in place for reducing arsenic and will be adjusting the treatment process to improve arsenic removal," the notice said.

Unused chemicals

In reference to their conversation in March 2019, Investigative Warden Supervisor Deeney reports that Robers confirmed that he took water samples for arsenic in January and July of 2018, and knew that the results violated safe drinking water standards. Robers said he thought the DNR got the results, Deeney reports.

Robers said his supervisor, Elkhorn Utilities Director John Murphy and engineer Doug Snyder both knew about the sample results, Deeney reports. According to Deeney, Robers said he ordered the ferric chloride after seeing the January 2018 arsenic results but it took Murphy a long time to purchase the chemicals.