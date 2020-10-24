Charities shaken as Santa Cause effort is canceled

WILLIAMS BAY — Santa Cause fundraisers, which have raised more than $365,000 for area charities the past four years, are being canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nancy Waspi, director of the Santa Cause organization, announced the cancellation Oct. 15 during a Williams Bay Business Association meeting at Pearce’s Farm Stand in the town of Walworth.
The cancellation caused by concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus affects the Santa Cruise boat rides for charity and the Santa Cause Tree Festival fundraiser — both popular wintertime activities associated with Gage Marine in Williams Bay.
The Santa Cruise, a boat ride offered by Gage-owned Geneva Lake Cruise Line, provides children and families with boat tours of the lake, highlighting winter holiday season lights and displays. A portion of the ticket proceeds each year are donated to area charities.
Waspi cited public health concerns stemming from large crowds gathering for the boat rides during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Unfortunately, the Santa Cruise is not going this year,” she said. “You can imagine, a lot of kids on a boat that’s enclosed — we just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Another large donation event for charitable groups, the Santa Cause Tree Festival, also is being canceled.
The tree festival, held at Gage Marine as the seasonal boat rides are taking place, allows nonprofit groups to create themed holiday tree displays and sell raffle tickets to visiting patrons.
Last year, each of the eight participating nonprofits raised about $10,000 from the event.
“To get 1,700 people to come through and buy raffle tickets without the cruise is pretty difficult,” Waspi said.
Ted Pankau, operations director for the Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, said his nonprofit is involved in Santa Cause every year, and that he was sorry to hear about the cancellation.
“We’re very sorry the event has had to be canceled, but we understand the reasons for it,” he said. “We feel badly for the other charities.”
Pankau said his nonprofit group may struggle to match previous fundraising marks, but it has been able to close the gap with events like a virtual Nautical Night Benefit hosted in August.
Support Local Journalism
He added that he is thankful for all the effort that Santa Cause organizers put in each year.
“We very much looking forward to joining the efforts next year,” he said.
The Circle of Friends, a nonprofit thrift store in Elkhorn, is also likely to have difficulty fundraising this year without Santa Cause, store director Sherry Leka said.
Leka said while the Santa Cause event takes a great deal of time and energy to coordinate, the donations and opportunities to connect with other charities in the county were always worth it.
Leka said last year Circle of Friends raised over $11,000 — funds that would be especially useful this year during the disruptive coronavirus crisis.
“We really took a beating by having to close for the three months,” she said. “We actually even lost a location because of it.”
With one storefront closed and a barebones team of volunteers, Leka said there often is not time for her to coordinate other fundraising events for the nonprofit, making a slim margin for operations. She added without monetary donations, if the store were to close again due to concerns surround COVID-19, she is unsure whether the operation would be able to reopen.
“We do so much, and it would be really sad if Circle of Friends had to close,” she said.
Despite the fundraiser cancellations, Gage Marine President Bill Gage has agreed to put up Christmas lights and decorations near the village’s boat launch and beach.
Waspi said Gage Marine Corp. has used a decorating company called Temple Display Ltd. to help with the largescale decorating operation, but will be relying on Gage employees and volunteers to decorate this year.
She added that a large tree, typically placed in Edgewater Park, will not be erected this year, but will be replaced by smaller trees throughout the park.
To keep Santa Cause on people’s minds during the holiday season despite the cancellations, Waspi said the group will be reaching out to past sponsors and raffle ticket buyers via email.
Citing the $365,000 raised for charity in the past four years, Waspi said: “We don’t want to stop, but this is kind of putting the brakes on it for us.”
Winner: Intensified Fall
Dawn on Geneva Lake
Sunbathing Beauties
Summer Morning at the Riv
Fountain in Front of the Riviera
Wave Runner Fun in Williams Bay
Sunset Reflections
Iced Branches on Lake Geneva
The Levitating Ornament
Boat tour
LG Library in Fall
JUST Missed Us!
Lyons Township Peacefulness
The Flag Prevails
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.