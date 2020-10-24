Charities shaken as Santa Cause effort is canceled

Leka said while the Santa Cause event takes a great deal of time and energy to coordinate, the donations and opportunities to connect with other charities in the county were always worth it.

Leka said last year Circle of Friends raised over $11,000 — funds that would be especially useful this year during the disruptive coronavirus crisis.

“We really took a beating by having to close for the three months,” she said. “We actually even lost a location because of it.”

With one storefront closed and a barebones team of volunteers, Leka said there often is not time for her to coordinate other fundraising events for the nonprofit, making a slim margin for operations. She added without monetary donations, if the store were to close again due to concerns surround COVID-19, she is unsure whether the operation would be able to reopen.

“We do so much, and it would be really sad if Circle of Friends had to close,” she said.

Despite the fundraiser cancellations, Gage Marine President Bill Gage has agreed to put up Christmas lights and decorations near the village’s boat launch and beach.