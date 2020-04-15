Charlene Klein elected Lake Geneva mayor in political rematch

Civic activist Charlene Klein has been elected Lake Geneva’s new mayor, unseating first-term incumbent Tom Hartz in a rematch of their 2018 campaign.
Klein defeated Hartz in the April 7 election by a narrow margin of 17 votes. Klein received 1,000 votes, while Hartz was close behind at 983 votes in the citywide election.
The contest to become Lake Geneva’s highest elected city official was a rematch of the 2018 election, in which Hartz handily defeated Klein by a margin of 832 to 619.
The results of the April 7 election were announced April 13, following a week of disruptions and delays stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
A victorious Klein said she was excited to emerge as Lake Geneva’s new mayor.
“I’m very humbled and honored,” she said.
Klein, a neighborhood activist who has fought against redevelopment of the old Hillmoor Golf Course property, said her victory was a credit to the supporters who rallied around her.
“I had great support,” she said. “I had a lot of people make phone calls on my behalf to talk about the issues.”
Hartz, a local business owner and former city commissioner, congratulated Klein on her success in the election.
“She ran a good campaign,” he said.
Hartz said he enjoyed serving as mayor for the past two years, and he thanked Lake Geneva residents for their support.
“I didn’t take it lightly,” he said. “I appreciate the time I had on the job. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”
Voters in the April 7 election also unseated one incumbent Lake Geneva aldermen, re-elected two others, and elected a former alderman who was making a comeback.
Restaurant owner Joan Yunker defeated incumbent Alderwoman Selena Proksa for the District 1 aldermanic seat.
Yunker received 272 votes, while Proksa got 237.
Proksa, who was elected in April 2018, said she enjoyed serving on the city council.
“I thought we were moving in a positive direction,” she said. “I couldn’t be more proud than that.”
In the District 2 aldermanic race, Mary Jo Fesenmaier defeated Ann Esarco in a race to succeed outgoing incumbent Doug Skates. Fesenmaier got 242 votes, and Esarco got 221.
Fesenmaier previously served on the city council from 2007 to 2011. She ran unsuccessfully against Skates in 2018.
Two incumbents re-elected were Alderman Tim Dunn, who defeated challenger Robert Kordus in District 3, and Cindy Flower, who defeated challenger Terry O’Neill in District 4.
Dunn said he looked forward to returning to the city council.
“I’m grateful for those who voted for me,” he said. “I hope I can continue to serve the city well.”
City aldermen serve two-year terms at a salary of $4,000 a year.
City Attorney Dan Draper also was re-elected to a two-year term, running unopposed.
Klein said her initial goal as mayor was to work with other city officials to keep the community safe from the coronavirus threat.
Klein said she hopes to receive feedback on what else citizens would like the city to pursue.
“I would like to hear from people who are interested in becoming active members of the community,” she said.
This will be Klein’s first elected office. She leads a private foundation that oversees Horticultural Hall, and she also is a member of the Friends of Hillmoor group, a private group lobbying the city to block redevelopment plans for the vacant golf course property.
Lake Geneva mayor is a part-time position with a two-year term and a salary of $6,858 a year.
Hartz, who owns the Simple Cafe restaurant and bakery, said he enjoyed working with city staff and aldermen during his time as mayor.
“I am proud to have served with them,” he said. “They represented their districts with distinction.”
Hartz previously served as an alderman from 2010 to 2012 and was a member of the city’s police and fire commission from 2011 to 2018.
Hartz said he was uncertain whether he will run for office again.
“Right now, I have a family and a business to run. I’m going to give all my time to that,” he said. “I’m working on my to-do list right now.”
