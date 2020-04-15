Charlene Klein elected Lake Geneva mayor in political rematch

Dunn said he looked forward to returning to the city council.

“I’m grateful for those who voted for me,” he said. “I hope I can continue to serve the city well.”

City aldermen serve two-year terms at a salary of $4,000 a year.

City Attorney Dan Draper also was re-elected to a two-year term, running unopposed.

Klein said her initial goal as mayor was to work with other city officials to keep the community safe from the coronavirus threat.

Klein said she hopes to receive feedback on what else citizens would like the city to pursue.

“I would like to hear from people who are interested in becoming active members of the community,” she said.

This will be Klein’s first elected office. She leads a private foundation that oversees Horticultural Hall, and she also is a member of the Friends of Hillmoor group, a private group lobbying the city to block redevelopment plans for the vacant golf course property.

Lake Geneva mayor is a part-time position with a two-year term and a salary of $6,858 a year.