Charlene Klein re-elected as Lake Geneva's mayor

Mayor Charlene Klein has been elected to a second term as Lake Geneva's mayor.

Klein defeated her challenger Todd Krause during the April 5 spring election. Klein received 907 votes, while Krause received 858 votes, according to results released Tuesday night at the polls.

Klein and Krause were the top two vote-getters during the Feb. 15 Lake Geneva mayoral primary election, which also included challenger Dennis Loeser.

Klein was elected mayor during the spring 2020 election after defeating then incumbent Tom Hartz.

She said she is excited about serving another term as Lake Geneva's mayor.

"I'm thrilled, of course, and really looking forward to serving another two years for the city," Klein said. "I'm proud of what we did in the last two years, and we really want to keep the ball rolling and keep going."

Klein said she is thankful for the people who supported her during the past two years and during the election.

"I thank everybody for the great support they gave me," Klein said. "I really appreciate it."

Krause was appointed alderman in 2006 by the city council to fill out an existing term. He was then elected to two additional terms as city alderman.

Klein is the past president of the Geneva Area Foundation, which oversees Horticultural Hall.

Krause is the owner of Timeless Flooring in Lake Geneva. He also has worked as a band director at Big Foot High School and as an emergency medical technician.

