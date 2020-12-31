Charlene Klein reflects on her first year as Lake Geneva's mayor

Q: What do you think are some of the issues that the city might be dealing with or facing during the upcoming year?

A: We face more uncertainty, but I am hopeful that as the pandemic subsides, we get back to business as usual at city hall and move forward with even more initiatives to keep our economy vibrant and our citizens involved.

Q: What would you say are some of the positive things that happened in Lake Geneva this year? What would you say were some of the city’s major accomplishments?

A: We kept our spending conservative and in line with the budget, which allowed us to finish out the year on a positive note, with the majority of residents seeing a reduction in their taxes.

We did not have to borrow money just to “keep the doors open” but are able to focus on long-needed public safety equipment replacement, restoring the iconic Riviera building, and most important keeping our city staff employed. I want to thank our exemplary financial team for always keeping abreast of market trends, grants and overseeing the expenditures.

Q: What are some things that you would like to see accomplished in Lake Geneva for 2021?