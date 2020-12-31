Charlene Klein reflects on her first year as Lake Geneva's mayor

Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein has faced several challenges in 2020, including issues related to the coronavirus.
Klein was elected mayor in April 7, defeating incumbent Tom Hartz in a close citywide election. Klein received about 1,000 votes, while Hartz obtained about 983 votes.
The April election was a political rematch from the spring 2018 election, in which Hartz defeated Klein. Hartz received about 832 votes during the 2018 election, while Klein earned about 619 votes.
Besides the coronavirus, Klein has had to deal with several other important issues including the Riviera renovation project, increase in the city’s downtown parking fees and a proposed increase in the city’s room tax rate from 5 percent to 8 percent, just to name a few.
Klein reflected on the past year and answered a few questions regarding Lake Geneva’s challenges and accomplishments in 2020, as well as what she would like to see accomplished for Lake Geneva in 2021.
Q: How would you describe your first year as mayor?
A: I am so honored to serve as the mayor of this lovely city. The first eight months have been extraordinary as, of course, none of us anticipated that our country would be hit with a pandemic, and we would be faced with enormous social and economic challenges. My one disappointment is that I have not been able to welcome visitors to my office at city hall or get out amongst the people like I had planned.
Q: What do you think were some of the challenges that COVID presented to the city of Lake Geneva and the surrounding area, as well?
A: I think the uncertainty of the situation is what was most disconcerting to all of the municipalities, and the continual adjustments that came along with the changing dynamic of the COVID pandemic.
Q: Are you pleased with how residents and businesses followed safety guidelines, such as social distancing and wearing face masks when in public?
A: I am so proud of our citizens, including the business owners. They have done a great job to bring awareness of proper safety procedures, and followed those guidelines to keep our community safe but active.
I also want to applaud our public safety team, police, fire and EMTs for their extraordinary efforts and the care for our citizens during this year and at all times. They are truly dedicated professionals who are committed to the citizens’ health and welfare.
Q: Besides COVID-related issues, what do you think were some of the other issues that the city faced this year?
A: Maintaining infrastructure is an ongoing process in any city. With an influx of visitors this past summer, our public works department kept everything right on track with park maintenance, street and alley repairs, brush and leaf pickup, and general upkeep to have our city clean and beautiful.
Q: What do you think are some of the issues that the city might be dealing with or facing during the upcoming year?
A: We face more uncertainty, but I am hopeful that as the pandemic subsides, we get back to business as usual at city hall and move forward with even more initiatives to keep our economy vibrant and our citizens involved.
Q: What would you say are some of the positive things that happened in Lake Geneva this year? What would you say were some of the city’s major accomplishments?
A: We kept our spending conservative and in line with the budget, which allowed us to finish out the year on a positive note, with the majority of residents seeing a reduction in their taxes.
We did not have to borrow money just to “keep the doors open” but are able to focus on long-needed public safety equipment replacement, restoring the iconic Riviera building, and most important keeping our city staff employed. I want to thank our exemplary financial team for always keeping abreast of market trends, grants and overseeing the expenditures.
Q: What are some things that you would like to see accomplished in Lake Geneva for 2021?
A: I would like to have more resident participation and community involvement. I will be doing my best to institute a force of talented volunteer citizens to help accomplish various conservation and fundraising projects. There are some economic initiatives that I will be speaking to our state legislators about in the new year.
Q: So far, what has it been like working with city staff and the city council during your first year as mayor?
Lake Geneva is very fortunate to have a team of employees who are dedicated, caring and hardworking individuals. They have certainly made my first year as mayor much easier and have been very patient answering all of my inquiries and concerns.
Our council is made up of citizens truly devoted to this community. I thank them for their commitment of time and energy and look forward to working with each one of them in the new year.