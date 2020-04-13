You are the owner of this article.
Charlene Klein wins mayor's race by unseating incumbent Tom Hartz
Charlene Klein wins mayor's race by unseating incumbent Tom Hartz

Tom Hartz Charlene Klein race for mayor

Challenger Charlene Klein has won a close race for Lake Geneva mayor, unseating first-term incumbent Tom Hartz by a narrow margin.

According to unofficial results announced today, Klein finished the April 7 election with 1,000 votes, just ahead of Hartz and his 983 votes.

The winner will serve a two-year term as Lake Geneva's top elected leader.

The election was a rematch from the April 2018 election, when Hartz soundly defeated Klein by a margin of 832 votes to 619 votes.

Two new members also will be joining the Lake Geneva City Council.

Restaurant owner Joan Yunker unseated incumbent Alderwoman Selena Proksa in the city's aldermanic District 1. Yunker received 272 votes, while Proksa got 237.

Former alderwoman Mary Jo Fensenmaier made a successful comeback, defeating opponent Ann Esarco in District 2 by a vote of 242 to 221.

In other races, incumbent City Council members Tim Dunn and Cindy Flowers were re-elected.

+9 Photos from the Lake Geneva community

