Charlene Klein wins mayor's race by unseating incumbent Tom Hartz

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
Challenger Charlene Klein has won a close race for Lake Geneva mayor, unseating first-term incumbent Tom Hartz by a narrow margin.
According to unofficial results announced today, Klein finished the April 7 election with 1,000 votes, just ahead of Hartz and his 983 votes.
The winner will serve a two-year term as Lake Geneva's top elected leader.
The election was a rematch from the April 2018 election, when Hartz soundly defeated Klein by a margin of 832 votes to 619 votes.
Two new members also will be joining the Lake Geneva City Council.
Restaurant owner Joan Yunker unseated incumbent Alderwoman Selena Proksa in the city's aldermanic District 1. Yunker received 272 votes, while Proksa got 237.
Former alderwoman Mary Jo Fensenmaier made a successful comeback, defeating opponent Ann Esarco in District 2 by a vote of 242 to 221.
In other races, incumbent City Council members Tim Dunn and Cindy Flowers were re-elected.
Daughters of the American Revolution chapter hosts exhibit at Lake Geneva Public Library
The Daughters of the American Revolution Samuel Phoenix Chapter recently sponsored a special exhibit at the Lake Geneva Public Library titled, “We Stand on Their Shoulders: A History of Wisconsin Women and Voting,” which is a Wisconsin Historical Society eight-panel traveling exhibit that celebrates the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. The exhibit highlights the story of women’s quest for political rights in Wisconsin. Attending were Lois Larsen, from left, Judy Bartlett, Timmie Clemetsen, Agnes Hanson, Ellen Holly, Chris Brookes and Charlene Staples.
Dennis Hines
Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra at Eastview
The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of David Anderson (standing), recently performed at Eastview Elementary School in Lake Geneva. Introducing students to the instruments of an orchestra, the musicians also performed songs from the film “Frozen.”
Contributed photos, Regional News
Badger student award
Badger High School student McKenzie Melton, center, joined by community education director Marie Collins, left, and school board member Kathy Vorpagel, receives a Badger School Board award for volunteering with Anh Bui to do caricature sketches during the Kids Expo event at Badger.
Contributed photo, Regional News
Badger student award
Badger High School student Olivia Aguilar, center, receives an Achievement Plus Award from the school board for her National Honor Society service, joined by Kathy Vorpagel, left, and faculty adviser Laura Shotliff.
Contributed photo, Regional News
WCEDA 3
WCEDA Executive Director Derek D’Auria with Melissa DeBuck, senior marketing manager of BizTank/Geneva Supply.
Contributed photo, Regional News
Parade winners get check
Woods School Principal Alyson Eisch, from left, is joined by Cesar Castro, Alissa Bruns, Stephanie Klett, Makayla Hayes and Jenn Kawlewski as the school receives $700 in prize money for winning the best float competition at the Lake Geneva’s 44th Annual Electric Christmas Parade.
photo, Regional News
WCAC Feb 2020 Artist of the Month
Pam Ring is the Walworth County Arts Council’s artist of the month for February. A poet and mixed media artist, Ring specializes in collage, using cut and torn papers, embellishing images from magazines and other sources. For more about the council, visit
walworthcountyartscouncil.com.
Contributed photo, Regional News
Museum award for holiday tree contest
Celebrating their award as People’s Choice in the Geneva Lake Museum “Parade of Trees” holiday tree contest are the Simple Bakery and Market team, including, from left front, Kelsey Combs, Cassie Nelson, Olevia Watters and Kristen Long, and rear, Brent Fiedor and Joshua Pickering.
Contributed photo, Regional News
Music student awards
Lake Geneva Middle School Band Director Amanda Krause, from left, joins in congratulating students Aiden Francois and Isaac VanDeBerg for performing in the WSMA State Honor Band in Madison, joined by School Board President Marcie Hollmann.
Contributed photo, Regional News
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.