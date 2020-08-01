Check out the latest Walworth County criminal complaints

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Jose O. Portillo Amparo, 26, Whitewater, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and strangulation and suffocation at a residence in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 46 years in prison and $110,000 in fines.

William R. Budych, 51, Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-fourth offense, following a traffic stop in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Jeffrey M. Burdick, 44, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and three months in prison and $26,000 in fines.

Mauricio A. Castaneda, 45, Williams Bay, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Alexis J. Cloute, 38, Janesville, has been charged with burglary and theft in a residence in Whitewater. If convicted, she faces up to 22 years and six months in prison and $50,000 in fines.