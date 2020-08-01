Check out the latest Walworth County criminal complaints

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Jose O. Portillo Amparo, 26, Whitewater, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and strangulation and suffocation at a residence in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 46 years in prison and $110,000 in fines.
William R. Budych, 51, Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-fourth offense, following a traffic stop in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Jeffrey M. Burdick, 44, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and three months in prison and $26,000 in fines.
Mauricio A. Castaneda, 45, Williams Bay, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Alexis J. Cloute, 38, Janesville, has been charged with burglary and theft in a residence in Whitewater. If convicted, she faces up to 22 years and six months in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Hannah Cobb, 19, Janesville, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in the town of Lyons. If convicted, she faces up to seven years and four months in prison and $44,000 in fines.
Jordan L. Cordova, 25, Beloit, has been charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct at a business in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to four years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Cody J. Denius, 18, Elkhorn, has been charged with robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, and possession of THC at a park in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to 16 years and three months in prison and $61,000 in fines.
Timothy R. Holmes, 27, Beloit, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and two counts of bail jumping in Sharon. If convicted, he faces up to 19 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.
Gerald R. Hopewell, 45, Janesville, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Karly L. Badame Krkljus, 26, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating while revoked-second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to seven years and 10 months in prison and $23,000 in fines.
Nicholas M. Halloran, 34, Chicago, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC, following a traffic stop in Williams Bay. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Kevin W. Henschel, 40, Jefferson, has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Johnathan E.C. Linden, 42, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Glenn Moorehead, 53, Elkhorn, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense and operating while revoked. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $12,500 in fines.
Yenifer L. Castro Morales, 26, Delavan, has been charged with substantial battery involving an alleged domestic violence incident in Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Aaron J. Morgan, 38, Delavan, has been charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and disorderly conduct at a resident in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and three months in prison and $26,000 in fines.
Carl E. Nietupski, 58, Chicago, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Seth M. Pfister, 21, Elkhorn, has been charged with a sex offender registry violation. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Caroline Streuli, 20, Williams Bay, has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a pubic safety worker, resisting an office and two counts of disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years and nine months in prison and $32,000 in fines.
Barrett L. Terhark, 26, Wautoma, has been charged with bail jumping and resisting an officer at a business in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Skyler M. Volbrecht, 24, Twin Lakes, has been charged with bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft at a store in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Joseph Zamora, 35, Burlington, has been charged with child enticement involving an 11-year-old boy in the town of Bloomfield. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
