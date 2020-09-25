Check out the latest Walworth County felony cases

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Mecinas V. Barrera, 36, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping, operating under the influence-third offense, and misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and nine months in prison and $22,000 in fines.
Shawn M. Faust, 59, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping and disorderly conduct in Walworth. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Timothy L. Gaines, 58, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of THC-repeat offender, misdemeanor theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to four years and four months in prison and $20,500 in fines.
Samuel J. Gendreau, 21, Greendale, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude a police officer during a traffic stop in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Jacob C. Hildebrandt, 19, Oak Creek, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude a police officer during a traffic stop in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Daniel G. Myers, 28, Palos Park, Illinois, has been charged with bribery of a public official and two counts of resisting an officer, following a traffic stop in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Gabriel D. Pope, 20, Whitewater, has been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 11 years and nine months in prison and $46,000 in fines.
Oscar U. Rodriguez, 33, Whitewater, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine. If convicted, he faces up to 37 years and six months in prison and $75,000 in fines.
Travis J. Ross, 37, Williams Bay, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Keriann C. Smith, 37, Genoa City, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly having contact with an individual in violation of a court order. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Malik L. Stewart, 21, Beloit, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly violating a curfew in the town of Geneva in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Lok Ka Stuey, 26, Milwaukee, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude a police officer during a traffic stop in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Nakisha A. Tolon, 31, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft at a Walmart store in Lake Geneva. If convicted, she faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Vanessa C. Welch, 19, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly smoking marijuana in violation of a court order. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
