Check out the latest Walworth County felony cases

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Mecinas V. Barrera, 36, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping, operating under the influence-third offense, and misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and nine months in prison and $22,000 in fines.

Shawn M. Faust, 59, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping and disorderly conduct in Walworth. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.

Timothy L. Gaines, 58, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of THC-repeat offender, misdemeanor theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to four years and four months in prison and $20,500 in fines.

Samuel J. Gendreau, 21, Greendale, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude a police officer during a traffic stop in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Jacob C. Hildebrandt, 19, Oak Creek, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude a police officer during a traffic stop in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.