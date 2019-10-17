Have you had a chance to look at our new website at www.lakegenevanews.net?
I hope you will agree it is a cleaner, fresher approach to displaying the news.
It also has an easy-to-find listing of the sections, and a couple of features you will want to remember.
Breaking local news appears near the top whenever we have breaking news. This way, you get a summary before you dig into the story. National breaking news also will appear on a smaller ribbon along the top.
Better customer service. Go to the menu (the three lines in the upper left) and you will find the Customer Service section. Here, you can put your paper on hold, report delivery problems and – this is important – sign up for those newsletters you would like.
If you want alerts for everything from obituaries and crime news to contests and promotions, all you have to do is check the box.
Take a look at the site, then let us know what you think. We believe it is a great format that makes getting the news even easier. Send me an email with your reaction: swilliams@lakegenevanews.net.