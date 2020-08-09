Check out the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

July 21

2:34 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Wrigley Drive near Broad Street cited Mayanet Flores Balanzar, 37, Chicago, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

8 a.m.: An officer requested by the building inspector’s department on Conant Street cited Wayne M. Rogers, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of blighted buildings and premises.

July 20

2:37 p.m.: Officers patrolling at 830 Wrigley Drive cited John I. Morek, 20, Chicago, on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public and underage drinking-possession.

8 a.m.: An officer requested by the building inspector’s department to Conant Street cited Wayne M. Rogers, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of blighted buildings and premises.

2:24 a.m.: An officer in the 800 block of West Main Street cited a 17-year-old boy from Chicago on suspicion of absolute sobriety and a 17-year-old boy from Chicago, and a 17-year-old girl from Park Ridge, Illinois, on suspicion of underage possession/consumption of alcohol and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle-passenger.