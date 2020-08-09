Check out the newest Lake Geneva police blotter

July 26
8:30 p.m.: An officer responding to a traffic accident at South Lake Shore Drive and Campbell Street cited Valentin Uballe Jr., 35, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of hit-and-run, possession of THC and fail/stop at stop sign.
July 24
1:27 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 600 block of West Main Street cited Mark A. Everett, 35, Chicago Heights, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
July 22
8:51 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Wells Street cited Micholas Allen Bassett, 19, Streamwood, Illinois, on suspicion of failure to wear a seatbelt.
8:32 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Tyler James Abel, 26, Burlington, on suspicion of failure to wear a seatbelt.
8:19 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffics stop on Williams Street near Marshall Street cited a 17-year-old girl from Dousman on suspicion of failure to wear a seatbelt.
8:01 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near South Lakeshore Drive cited Timothy Michael Stoffel, 34, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of failure to wear a seatbelt.
7:36 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Wrigley Drive near Baker Street cited Lawrence J. Myers Brake, 31, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of failure to wear a seatbelt.
7:18 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Center Street cited Maria L. Cavazos, 62, Chicago, on suspicion of failure to wear a seatbelt.
6:59 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Button Land near Cass Street cited Ethan Drew Ehrhardt, 21, Elkhorn, on suspicion of failure to wear a seatbelt.
6:40 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop in the 1400 block of North Wells Street cited Antonino Dipiazza, 20, Elk Grove, Illinois, on suspicion of exceeding speed zones for travelling 54 mph in a 25 mph zone.
6:36 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Townline Road near North Wells Street cited Isidro H. Perez, 60, Elkhorn, on suspicion of failure to wear a seatbelt.
6:19 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near West Street cited Linda Lou Fuller, 80, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of failure to wear a seatbelt.
4:11 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the Riviera beach house cited Marilu Bueno, 40, Round Lake Heights, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
July 21
2:34 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Wrigley Drive near Broad Street cited Mayanet Flores Balanzar, 37, Chicago, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
8 a.m.: An officer requested by the building inspector’s department on Conant Street cited Wayne M. Rogers, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of blighted buildings and premises.
July 20
2:37 p.m.: Officers patrolling at 830 Wrigley Drive cited John I. Morek, 20, Chicago, on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public and underage drinking-possession.
8 a.m.: An officer requested by the building inspector’s department to Conant Street cited Wayne M. Rogers, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of blighted buildings and premises.
2:24 a.m.: An officer in the 800 block of West Main Street cited a 17-year-old boy from Chicago on suspicion of absolute sobriety and a 17-year-old boy from Chicago, and a 17-year-old girl from Park Ridge, Illinois, on suspicion of underage possession/consumption of alcohol and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle-passenger.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.