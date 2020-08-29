Check out the newest Walworth County criminal cases

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Jason D. Cardinal, 38, Whitewater, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and 10 months in prison and $30,500 in fines.
Alec J. Forret, 23, Whitewater, has been charged with bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to six years and 10 months in prison and $20,500 in fines.
Todd L. Guthrie, 54, East Troy, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Joshua B. Hersrud, 38, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver psilocin, and possession with intent to deliver THC. If convicted, he faces up to 26 years in prison and $60,000 in fines.
Eh K. Hsur, 24, Milwaukee, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, following a traffic stop in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Scot H. Inscore, 32, Whitewater, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years and one month in prison and $100,500 in fines.
David M. Ritchay, 33, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
