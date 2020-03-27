Check out the newest Walworth County criminal cases

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Pedro Aranda, 33, Delavan, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense, operating while revoked-third offense and violating an ignition interlock order. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and six months in prison and $13,100 in fines.
Marek J. Borowski, 63, Lake Geneva, faces charges for fourth-offense operating while intoxicated after his Jan. 27 arrest in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years and seven months in prison and a $21,500 in fines.
Joseph R. Bowers, 30, Burlington, faces a felony charge of possession of a narcotic drug as a second or subsequent offense. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted of the felony, he faces up to 7 1/2 years imprisonment and $10,000 in fines.
Misty M. Clauer, 34, Mukwonago, has been charged with six counts of identity theft and theft-movable property from a person she was caring for in the town of East Troy. If convicted, she faces up to 39 years and six months in prison and $65,000 in fines.
Joseph B. Ellefsen, 33, Sharon, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Manuel Garcia III, 52, Milwaukee, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly driving without a valid license in East Troy in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Patrick H. Garcia, 49, Bloomfield, faces a felony charge of fifth-offense drunken driving, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and driving without a court-ordered ignition interlock. If convicted of the felony, he faces 10 years imprisonment and $25,000 in fines.
Jacqueline C. Gudino, 30, town of Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly having contact with a person in the town of Darien in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Ismael Guzman, 25, Beloit, has been charged with three counts of threats to a law enforcement officer, resisting police, and disorderly conduct in a tavern in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 19 years in prison and $41,000 in fines.
Taylor S. Harrison, 24, Whitewater, has been charged with possession of THC, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, she faces up to four years and six months in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Michael A. Hodges, 54, Champaign, Illinois, has been charged with retail theft from a Walgreens store in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Travis Hogan, 25, Milwaukee, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Theresa A. Larsen, 53, Elkhorn, faces five counts of identity theft. If convicted of all counts, she faces up to 30 years imprisonment and $50,000 in fines.
Kayla D. McRae, 26, Lexington, Kentucky, faces an identity theft charge for an incident that occurred in the town of Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to six years imprisonment and $10,000 in fines.
Yenifer L. Castro Morales, 25, Delavan, has been charged with substantial battery at a residence in Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Kimberly K. Mucci, 29, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident in Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Duwayne D. Rathsack, 40, Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating under the influence-sixth offense, operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration-sixth offense, and violating an ignition interlock court order, following a traffic stop in East Troy. If he is convicted, he faces up to 20 years and six months in prison and $50,600 in fines.
Roy A. Schmidt, 63, village of Bloomfield, faces two felony counts of making threats to a police officer. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and one count of disorderly conduct. On Feb. 8, Schmidt allegedly threatened two village of Bloomfield police officers after a traffic stop. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years imprisonment and $20,000 in fines.
Renee M. Sullivan, 45, Fort Atkinson, faces three counts of possession of a narcotic drug. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years and six months imprisonment and $30,000 in fines.
Griffen J. Travis, 22, Ft. Atkinson, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of THC and possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $15,000 in fines.
Terrance T. Travis, 34, Milwaukee, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, following a traffic stop in the town of Darien. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and six months in prison and $40,000 in fines.
Frank C. Walsh, 60, Genoa City, has been charged with bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Patrick J. Weingandt, 23, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Christopher M. Youngs, 41, Elkhorn, has been charged with extradition on suspicion of failure of sex offender to report change of address in Lake County, Illinois.
