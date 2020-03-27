Check out the newest Walworth County criminal cases

Roy A. Schmidt, 63, village of Bloomfield, faces two felony counts of making threats to a police officer. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and one count of disorderly conduct. On Feb. 8, Schmidt allegedly threatened two village of Bloomfield police officers after a traffic stop. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years imprisonment and $20,000 in fines.

Renee M. Sullivan, 45, Fort Atkinson, faces three counts of possession of a narcotic drug. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years and six months imprisonment and $30,000 in fines.

Griffen J. Travis, 22, Ft. Atkinson, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of THC and possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $15,000 in fines.

Terrance T. Travis, 34, Milwaukee, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, following a traffic stop in the town of Darien. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and six months in prison and $40,000 in fines.

Frank C. Walsh, 60, Genoa City, has been charged with bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping for allegedly failing to appear in court in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.