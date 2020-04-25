Check out these new Walworth County criminal cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Isabella M. Gatch, 19, Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place. If convicted, she faces up to seven years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Jean M. James, 51, Burlington, has been charged with two counts of identity theft involving another person’s bank account. If convicted, she faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Alfredo J. Marinez, 48, Burlington, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly violating an ignition interlock order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Jaiden L. Purnell, 17, Delavan, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, following an undercover police investigation in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Donald P. Ulrich, 69, Capron, Illinois, has been charged with unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, and misdemeanor theft in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.