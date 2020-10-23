Check out Walworth County's newest felony cases

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Oliver D. Carmichael-Grandstrand, 21, Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold, negligent handling of a weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to 23 years and nine months in prison and $101,000 in fines.

Joseph Darrell Farmer, 25, Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of THC-repeat offender, following a bicycle accident in which he was injured. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Payton C. Foltz, 18, Watertown, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.

Dominique L. Hollins, 38, Delavan, has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and one month in prison and $20,500 in fines.