Check out Walworth County's newest felony cases

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Armond J. Marshall Agnew, 17, Elkhorn, has been charged with robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery and possession of THC at a park in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to 16 years and three months in prison and $61,000 in fines.
Melvin B. Brown Jr., 27, Whitewater, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation, two counts of disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor battery in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and three months in prison and $22,000 in fines.
Xavier A. Chapman, 26, Milwaukee, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the village of Mukwonago. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and seven months in prison and $26,500 in fines.
Carlyn M. Clifford, 23, Chicago, has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct in Fontana. If convicted, she faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Adam Isaac Cooper, 37, Whitewater, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly driving a vehicle in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Eliseo Rosales Cortez, 38, Lake Geneva, has been charged with a sex offender registry violation. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Johnathan J. Flippin, 32, Milwaukee, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the town of East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and one month in prison and $20,500 in fines.
Henry Garcia, 70, East Troy, has been charged with threats to a law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and one month in prison and $21,500 in fines.
Manuel Garcia III, 52, Milwaukee, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly driving a vehicle in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Garrett K. Mandel, 39, Whitewater, has been charged with possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Latasha A. Miller, 28, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to four years and six months in prison and $20,500 in fines.
Christopher P. Rattray, 37, Fort Atkinson, has been charged with operating under the influence-seventh offense, violating an ignition interlock order, and operating while revoked in the town of Richmond. If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison and $28,100 in fines.
Nicholas Ryan Ryterski, 33, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly driving under the influence in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Rodolfo Salas, 70, Chicago, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of THC, delivery of drug paraphernalia to a minor, possession of THC and disorderly conduct in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and $22,000 in fines.
Joseph D. Shaffer, 33, Sharon, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly violating the terms of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Mercedes P. Sharkus, 21, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to six years and seven months in prison and $11,500 in fines.
Max J. Turner, 26, Elkhorn, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Gerald M. Wilcox, 56, Whitewater, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-fourth offense. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Christopher M. Youngs, 41, Elkhorn, has been charged with a sex offender registry violation and bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Tyler K. Youngthunder, 27, Lake Geneva, has been charged with two counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, and two counts of disorderly conduct. If convicted, he faces up to nine years in prison and $42,000 in fines.
