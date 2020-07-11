Check out Walworth County's newest felony cases

Christopher P. Rattray, 37, Fort Atkinson, has been charged with operating under the influence-seventh offense, violating an ignition interlock order, and operating while revoked in the town of Richmond. If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison and $28,100 in fines.

Nicholas Ryan Ryterski, 33, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly driving under the influence in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Rodolfo Salas, 70, Chicago, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of THC, delivery of drug paraphernalia to a minor, possession of THC and disorderly conduct in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and $22,000 in fines.

Joseph D. Shaffer, 33, Sharon, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly violating the terms of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Mercedes P. Sharkus, 21, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, she faces up to six years and seven months in prison and $11,500 in fines.