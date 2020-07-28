Chicago man identified as apparent lake drowning victim

An apparent drowning victim in Geneva Lake has been identified as David R. Trehane of Chicago.

Searchers found Trehane's body in the lake just before 8 a.m. today after he vanished while swimming off a boat Monday afternoon.

The Walworth County medical examiner is assisting with the investigation. While no determination has been announced on the cause of death, police believe it was a drowning.

Police said Trehane, 40, was on a rented pontoon boat with a group of other people Monday when he and two others went into the water for a swim. The other two people got back to the boat safely, but Trehane struggled as the pontoon drifted away.

According to Geneva Lake Law Enforcement, Trehane disappeared around 5 p.m. Monday in 14-foot-deep waters about 300 yards from shore near the Stone Manor mansion.

Police said Trehane had called to the pontoon for help, but his companions were unable to get the boat started to go rescue him. When someone threw a life jacket, Trehane was unable to retrieve it.