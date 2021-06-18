Chiefs beat Bulldogs 8-3 in season finale rivalry matchup

Anderson was a surprising success story for the Chiefs this season. After missing last year because of the pandemic, the coaches did not know what type of player they had, and at the start of the year the junior was not in the initial starting lineups.

He worked his way into the bottom of the lineup, then kept moving up until he eventually settled into the number two spot. He has been one of the team’s top hitters, batting just shy of .400 this season.

As much credit as Anderson deserved, he also would not have picked up those four RBI if players like Martin and Phillips had not gotten on base before him.

“We’ve always been good at reading the strike zone, and the guys got pitchers deep in the count and got on, whether it was putting the ball in play or walks,” Big Foot head coach Steve Bochat said.

Williams Bay got on the board for the first time in the top of the fourth inning. Junior utility man Aiden Hoover got an infield single, made it to third thanks to a steal and a groundout, then scored on a sacrifice fly by senior infielder Sam Norton to make it 5-1.

Following a scoreless fifth inning, Big Foot tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning to go ahead 8-1.