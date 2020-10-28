 Skip to main content
Child advocacy center renamed for founder Margaret Downing
ELKHORN — The place that Margaret Downing envisioned to help children in need now bears her name in memory.

The Tree House Child and Family Center has been renamed in honor of Downing's tireless work 10 years ago to create a safe haven for abused and neglected children in Walworth County.

Leaders of the center today announced they are renaming the facility at W4063 County Road NN as the Margaret C. Downing Tree House and Family Center.

"This building wouldn't have been built without her," board member Jean Jacobs said. "Every nook and cranny is Margaret."

Starting in 2009, Downing led the effort to build the Tree House center, which opened in 2013 and now annually serves about 500 children who have been abused or neglected.

Downing died unexpectedly at age 73 on July 4, 2019, after a career of community service in Walworth County that included county government and nonprofit leadership.

A ceremony was held outside the Tree House center today to unveil a plaque honoring Downing at the main entrance, and to formally announce that the center will forever carry her name.

Her daughter, Koko Cooper, joined family, friends and colleagues at the ceremony, telling those in attendance that her mother's untimely death left many people wishing they had gotten a chance to know Downing better.

"Simply by sharing our mom's passion for this cause," Cooper said, "you all truly do know her in the way she would most want to be remembered."

