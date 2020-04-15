Child porn charges leveled against town of Bloomfield man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — Police tipped off to alleged child pornography have arrested a Twin Lakes Road resident suspected of having child porn on a computer and cellphone at home.

Christian M. Kelly, 25, has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, each a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

According to a criminal complaint issued by the Walworth County district attorney, police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child porn had been traced to an internet account on Twin Lakes Road.

Kelly initially denied knowing anything about porn, the complaint states, but then he told police he had sent one image of nudity to another guy. When police looked at his computer, they allegedly found child porn sites and images in the browser history.

Police went back a week later with a search warrant and seized a cellphone that had more child pornography on it, the complaint states.

The district attorney issued charges against Kelly on April 6.

Walworth County Circuit Court records show that he is scheduled for a June 8 preliminary hearing on the charges.