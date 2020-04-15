You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Child porn charges leveled against town of Bloomfield man
topical top story

Child porn charges leveled against town of Bloomfield man

{{featured_button_text}}
Christian Kelly criminal defendant

Kelly

TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — Police tipped off to alleged child pornography have arrested a Twin Lakes Road resident suspected of having child porn on a computer and cellphone at home.

Christian M. Kelly, 25, has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, each a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

According to a criminal complaint issued by the Walworth County district attorney, police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child porn had been traced to an internet account on Twin Lakes Road.

Kelly initially denied knowing anything about porn, the complaint states, but then he told police he had sent one image of nudity to another guy. When police looked at his computer, they allegedly found child porn sites and images in the browser history.

Police went back a week later with a search warrant and seized a cellphone that had more child pornography on it, the complaint states.

The district attorney issued charges against Kelly on April 6.

Walworth County Circuit Court records show that he is scheduled for a June 8 preliminary hearing on the charges.

Defense attorney Andrew Ladd could not be reached for comment.

+10 Top 10 architecturally significant structures around Geneva Lake

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin businesses call on Gov. Evers for a plan to restart economy
Local News

Wisconsin businesses call on Gov. Evers for a plan to restart economy

MADISON – Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – along with 18 other statewide business associations and 33 local chambers of commerce – sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday calling on his administration to put together a plan that allows the state’s economy to get moving again – starting on April 24.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics