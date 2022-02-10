Chinuk Sushi & Grill/ El Pedro Taco now open in East Troy

Sushi and taco fans now have a new place to go.

Chinuk Sushi & Grill/El Pedro Taco officially opened for business back on Thursday, Feb. 3 just off the square in East Troy after a year-long process with construction beginning back in March 2021. Then again, to co-owner Jeff McKone, it’s really been a 20-year plan that finally came to fruition.

“I met ‘Jino’ (Chinuk Kim), who is our head chef here over 20 years ago, and at the time he was building his second restaurant,” he said. “I walked in, we had a beer, we became friends and I was a big fan of his sushi. I wouldn’t go there to eat steaks or lamb; I’d go there to eat sushi.”

Jeff said he talked with Kim about possibly opening up a sushi restaurant someday. That someday is now.

The restaurant is now open 5-9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4-8:30 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed on Mondays.

It's located at 2919 Main St., just a few doors down from the East Troy Brewery and East Troy House, giving diners several options to eat at.

Dream becoming reality

“Years later after our discussion, we got this opportunity to build this place and I went down to go visit ‘Jino’ at his place and asked if he was still interested in doing what we talked about years ago,” he said. “A day or two later, he was on board.”

This is Kim’s fourth restaurant. The other three are in Illinois.

Jeff said that the idea to add an El Pedro Taco to Chinuk Sushi came from Kim and one of his partners.

“The unit was available next to his second restaurant and they thought about putting in a taco place,” he said. “When you walk in there’s a corridor into the sushi or into the taco. That’s how we came up with this. This concept just has no wall, it’s one big restaurant.”

Community support

The McKone’s held a soft opening a week prior to their official start date on Thursday, Feb. 3 and it went well in large part because of the tremendous support that they have, said Vicki McKone, who is Jeff's wife and the co-owner.

“We have a lot of people supporting us, it’s not just us,” she said. “Our daughters are helping us with reservations and learning that system. Jen Betts, a friend, is helping us with the webpage. It also helps having ‘Jino’ knowing and having some things in place.”

Jeff said he has been in construction his whole life prior to this venture. He worked with a builder in Illinois for a while and eventually started his own concrete company and commercial snowplow business. Vicki, a fifth grade teacher in the Germantown school district by day, acknowledged that they’re not perfect, nobody is, but the support from the community has made a big difference.

“The weekend of our grand opening I had a couple people tell me that they felt like this place has been open for two years and it didn’t feel like it was our third night,” she said. “It went really well.”

The menu has a lot of options from sushi, ribeye, pork, soup, salmon or the carpaccio, which is thinly sliced raw tuna or salmon.

A destination

“It’s hard (to pick a favorite) because ‘Jino’ is such a master chef at what he does,” Jeff said. “He’s a world class chef. The things he creates are just amazing. I think everything on our menu is all fantastic because it’s our place.”

Vicki’s family is from the East Troy area, Jeff grew up in the Chicago suburbs and Kim was born and raised in South Korea, where he was in the Air Force and came over to the U.S. with his family back in 1988.

“I want this place to be a destination. I want people to come here and I want this restaurant to help our community,” Vicki said. “I envision a smaller version of Lake Geneva so to speak with shops and places to eat."

Vicki said they plan to add a rooftop bar to the restaurant at some point where Korean barbeque will be made.

“I just love how our chamber of commerce has Friday food trucks, bluegrass, bike races and the lighting of the square,” she said. “It’s changing and I love seeing this cute little town grow into itself and I want this restaurant to be a part of that whole growth and moving forward.”

East Troy's small town charm

Jeff wholeheartedly agrees and that’s why he loves East Troy.

“The cool thing is that we have growth, but we’re always going to be a small town,” he said. “That’s why I moved here because it’s a great town where the community comes together when they need to. It’s a great place to live.”

Despite being from the Chicago suburbs, Jeff spent a lot of time growing up at Lake Beulah and that’s where he met Vicki while working at his lake house.

“Now here we are, we’re married and we couldn’t be happier,” he said.

Jeff and Vicki both acknowledge that because of their love of sushi they are willing to drive long distances to get it. Now that they live a few blocks away from their own sushi restaurant, it still seems pretty surreal to them.

“I still can’t believe we actually did this,” she said. “I have already had people tell me that this is some of the best sushi they have ever had in Wisconsin. Our goal was to have the best sushi in Wisconsin.”

Jeff believes that the music, the dimming of the lighting, the looks and the arrangements of the restaurant provide an upbeat and club like atmosphere type feel.

“The village wanted us to bring something different to our town,” he said. “We believe we brought something different.”

About the chef

Cooking and making food is not different for Kim, as he grew up cooking and learned how to make his first noodle at the age of seven.

“I went to Le Cordon Bleu Culinary school (Paris, France) to study more about restaurants and cooking and had internships with several nice restaurants including Alinea (Chicago),” Kim said. “From there, slowly, I wanted to do what I learned. Luckily I met Jeff who wanted to open a restaurant here.”

Kim opened two restaurants in Crystal Lake, Illinois, his first one coming in 1993. He also opened one in Chicago. He said he moved out to New York after that to work in restaurants that included Marea, Zuma and Dirty French. He also worked with world-renowned Japanese chefs Masaharu Morimoto and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, a partner in hospitality with actor Robert De Niro.

“My view got more wide in those experiences,” Kim said. “From there I slowly built up my career. I still have my restaurants in Illinois, but I cannot change my menus over there. Here I wanted to do something different.”

Kim admits that a lot of his life has been spent in the kitchen just working. He loves it, but at points it has gotten stressful and he needed a change.

“I used to just spend all my life working in the kitchen,” he said. “I didn’t know how to use a computer, I didn’t know what football was and the only thing I knew was the kitchen. I thought that wasn’t right and I want to enjoy my life outside of work. One day I came here (East Troy) and people were nice and I thought maybe I can have fun here. We have had fun so far and I hope it continues.”

Their menu and a place to make reservations can be found on their website at chinuksushi.com

