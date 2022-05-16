Chiper Tennessen named new director of instruction for Lake Geneva schools

Chiper Tennessen has been named director of instruction by the Lake Geneva Joint 1 School Board of Education and Lake Geneva – Genoa City Union High School Board of Education.

She will officially begin her new role on July 1.

"I am pleased and excited to announce the hiring of Mrs. Chiper Tennessen as director of instruction of Lake Geneva Schools,” Peter Wilson, Lake Geneva's incoming superintendent, said in a press release

Tennessen has more than 30 years of experience in education. She currently serves as the principal for Star Center Elementary School and Maple Park Charter School as well as the director of online learning for Lake Geneva Schools.

Prior to these positions, she worked as a teacher, gifted and talented coach, and reading specialist.

"We had a strong applicant pool for the Director of Instruction position," said Wilson. "Chiper was selected because she has tremendous credibility, and strong relationships with students, families, staff, and fellow administrators. Her collaborative and diverse experiences makes her well suited for the position. She is experienced, knowledgeable, and has the leadership skills necessary to support a continued positive trajectory for this district."

"It is a great honor to be appointed by the school boards to serve as the Director of Instruction for Lake Geneva Schools," Tennessen said. "I look forward to engaging with students, staff, families and the community to continue the excellent ongoing work in our districts. I am committed to developing and implementing top-quality and innovative curriculum to ensure Lake Geneva Schools' mission of providing every student an excellent education that ensures the development of responsible, respectful citizens, and inspires life-long learning."

Tennessen succeeds Jan Eckola as Lake Geneva Joint 1 District and Lake Geneva – Genoa City Union High School director of instruction. Eckola announced her retirement in January following a 21-year career at Lake Geneva schools and 46 years in public education.